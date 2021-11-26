MONTHLY
Militant Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 Christians, Burn Over 100 Homes in Overnight Attack

International Christian Concern (ICC) — At one o’clock in the morning on Friday, Nov. 26, jihadist Fulani herdsmen killed ten Christians and set fire to 100 homes in an attack on Ta’agbe village, Plateau state, Nigeria.

According to witnesses, the attackers entered Ta’agbe dressed in black, holding sophisticated weapons, and shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ (Allah is the greatest).

The National President of the Irigwe Youth Movement confirmed the incident to an ICC correspondent in Plateau. He said that the attack was aimed to wipe Christians from the area.

“I lost my grandchildren for the sake of Christ,” survivor Sibi Gara told ICC with tears, laying in a hospital bed in Miango District. “I slept outside on the street,” said another survivor who narrowly escape the attack, but lost six family members. An additional 690 people were displaced from their homes.

Nuhu Ngah, the National Spokesman of the Miango Youth Development Association, said in a press statement that the attack lasted for over two hours. He identified the victims, six of whom are from the same family: Gara Ku (80), Wiye Gara (67), Tala Gara (68), Rikwe BalaYoh (65), Tabitha Danlami (8), Sibi Danlami (4), Friday Musa (35), Daniel Mandi (45), Mweri Chogo (86), Ayo Balai (6).

Ngah also identified three injured survivors as Musa Kwa (60), Sibi Gara (65), and Nma Weyi (40).

“This calculated attack was carried out by the Fulani militants who intruded from the boundaries of Kaduna-Plateau,” reported a reliable source located in Plateau. “Eyewitnesses have it that the attackers came en mass to carry out these devilish acts.”

Dr. Ibrahim Amur, the sole doctor in the only hospital within both Miango and Kwall districts, spoke to an ICC representative.

“I’ve stayed in Miango District for more than five months, but treated 40-50 victims of gunshot attacks by Fulani militants in the county, mostly Irigwe Christians,” he told ICC. “It is always difficult for the victims to pay hospital bills. The community and NGOs normally help to pay.”

ICC has recently paid hospital bills to 10 victims within the district, as well as some from other communities.

Dr. Amur pleaded with NGOs to supply more drugs to his hospital, as well as for volunteers to come and help the victims who are plagued with violence and poverty.

