38 Buried in Mass Grave, Massacred “Simply Because They Were Christians.” 

10/06/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – The mass grave was 15 feet wide, 30 feet long, and 5 feet deep.

In it lie 38 Christians, murdered in their homes during yet another attack by Fulani militants in Nigeria’s middle belt.

While speaking at the funeral service, Reverend Michael Cosmas Magaji offered encouragement to the grieving crowd. “It is true that we are afflicted but not crushed,” he said. “It means that, even though we suffer tremendous affliction, rejection and abandonment, we will not be overcome by it because of God’s sustaining power.” 

On Sunday, September 26th, 2021, Fulani Terrorists attacked Madamai village in Kaduna State and killed 38 people. In addition, nine people were seriously injured, and 46 homes were destroyed.

At about the same time on the same day, four people were killed by the same jihadist group in Kpachudu village, Plateau state. According to Magaji, these attacks were “simply because they were Christians.” 

While speaking with ICC, Reverend Ephraim Kafang, the incumbent Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said, “The situation of Christians in Nigeria is no doubt extremely pathetic. Such killings have been on for no less than two decades. The state government has shown no concern to bring an end to it.”

Kafang continued, “Obviously, there’s no political will to rescue Christians. I believe that what is happening to us in Nigeria is an Islamic agenda, an effort to Islamize the country”.

Laah Yakubu, Public Relations Officer of Professional Hunters of Nigeria, added, “The sluggish response to rescue the situation by the security agents led to the killing of 14 people in a family of 15 amongst others”.

Madamai has an estimated population of 3,000 people. The Christian community has been attacked twice by militant Fulani in just a little over one month. On Sunday, August 15th, five Christians were killed, several others were seriously injured, and 20 homes and eight vehicles were set ablaze.

“Over Two-hundred people are displaced without hope of resettling back to their villages anytime soon,” said Anthony Timothy, the Ministry of Health in Kaura and National Publicity Secretary of Kaura Youth Association.

While reading from the book of 2 Corinthians 5:1, reverend Magaji continued, “Our 43 brothers and sisters, the five that were attacked and killed by Muslim Fulani Terrorists on August 15th, 2021, and these 38 who were also killed by same Fulani Terrorists on September 26th, have gone to take possession of their homes”.  

