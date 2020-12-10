MONTHLY
30 Christians Killed in Eastern DRC

12/10/2020 DRC (International Christian Concern) – Gunmen believed to be linked with the Allied Democratic Forces in Eastern DRC, reportedly killed at least 30 Christians in a set of attack on villages in North Kivu province. During the attacks, which took place between November 20 and December 3, Barnabus Fund has reported that at least 30 Christians were killed, 10 women were raped, and at least 15 were abducted by the group. Another 14 people were injured during this time frame.

Barnabus reported that locals and officials confirmed these five attacks and that the militants targeted Christians. When found the Christians were told to either convert to Islam or die. Those attacked included a pastor who lost five members in his family who would not convert. “They also tried to force my wife and our four children to convert to Islam, but when they refused to convert, they shot my wife in the head while our four children were cut into pieces with a sword,” the pastor told Barnabus.

ADF is an Islamic militant group that was started in Western Uganda last century, but has since moved its operations to the Eastern half of DRC. Due to the vast landscape, weak government and poor population, ADF as well as other Islamic extremist groups have found an open home in this region where they can live, train and recruit new members.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

Top Stories

    Azerbaijan Breaks Ceasefire Agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh

    ICC has learned that on December 11, 2020, Azerbaijan broke its ceasefire agreement by launching an attack in Nagorno-Karabakh’s (Armenian: Artsakh’s) Hadrut district. More

    Indonesian Terrorist Burns Down Church and Christian Homes, Killing Four

    Salvation Army’s Post in Central Sulawesi Attacked 11/27/2020 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that on November 27, an alleged terrorist attacked the Salvation Army’s service post in central Sulawesi, before burning six houses of church members. Four Christians were murdered, with three being butchered. Around 8 a.m., the Lewonu Lembantongoa Service Post, located ... More

    Christian Pastor Beaten and Left to Die by Radical Nationalists in India

    12/13/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a Christian pastor was beaten unconscious and left locked in a room to die by radical Hindu nationalists in India’s Bihar state. On October 5, Pastor Shelton Vishwanathan was attacked by six nationalists as he was distributing gospel tracts in Tiryani village. According to Morning ... More

    Two Algerian Christians Face the Courts

    12/13/2020 Algeria (International Christian Concern) – Algeria’s Court of Amizour has tried two Christians for “insulting the prophet and denigrating the precepts of the Muslim religion.” In the first case, the prosecutor has requested two years in prison and a fine of 200,000 dinars ($1519 USD). The verdict is expected on December 15th. A verdict in ... More

    Hundreds of Students Kidnapped from School in Katsina

    12/10/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Gunmen stormed a secondary school in Katsina State on Friday, December 11. The Government Science Secondary School, where the gunmen raided, in Kankara town is home to roughly 1,000 students regularly.  It is unclear how many of the students were there that day, but it is believed that the ... More

