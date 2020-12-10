30 Christians Killed in Eastern DRC

12/10/2020 DRC (International Christian Concern) – Gunmen believed to be linked with the Allied Democratic Forces in Eastern DRC, reportedly killed at least 30 Christians in a set of attack on villages in North Kivu province. During the attacks, which took place between November 20 and December 3, Barnabus Fund has reported that at least 30 Christians were killed, 10 women were raped, and at least 15 were abducted by the group. Another 14 people were injured during this time frame.

Barnabus reported that locals and officials confirmed these five attacks and that the militants targeted Christians. When found the Christians were told to either convert to Islam or die. Those attacked included a pastor who lost five members in his family who would not convert. “They also tried to force my wife and our four children to convert to Islam, but when they refused to convert, they shot my wife in the head while our four children were cut into pieces with a sword,” the pastor told Barnabus.

ADF is an Islamic militant group that was started in Western Uganda last century, but has since moved its operations to the Eastern half of DRC. Due to the vast landscape, weak government and poor population, ADF as well as other Islamic extremist groups have found an open home in this region where they can live, train and recruit new members.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.