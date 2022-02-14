Bandaging and building the persecuted Church since 1995

“Burning Down Our Churches Will Not Stop Us from Worshipping God”

02/14/2022 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Christians living in the Chibok area of Borno State report being attacked over 100 times since 2014, when almost 300 Christian girls were abducted from the community by Boko Haram terrorists.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), an offshoot of Boko Haram, is responsible for many of these attacks, including one on January 20, 2021, which resulted in the death of one Christian and abduction of seventeen Christian girls aged 10 to 13.

Just six days earlier, on January 14, three Christians were killed, and five girls were kidnapped in the same community. In each attack, terrorists burned down the village church.

Area resident Victoria Dungo spoke to Morning Star News through text message. “Burning down our churches will not stop us from worshipping God,” she stated. 

Nigeria led the world in Christians killed for their faith last year, according to Open Doors’ 2022 World Watch List report. The report also listed Nigeria as the country with the highest number of kidnapped Christians in the world. 

Despite the ongoing, and ever-increasing persecution that Christians are facing in Nigeria, the U.S. Department of State recently removed the country from its list of “Countries of Particular Concern (CPC)” for religious persecution. 

Human rights groups reacted to the de-listing with strong condemnation and the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, a government body, called the move “appalling.” 

Please be in prayer for our brothers and sisters in Nigeria. In addition, we encourage you to contact the Nigerian embassy in your country today, calling on them to address the persecution of Christians. 

Top Stories

    Nigerian Pastor Hacked to Death While Rescuing Schoolchildren

    02/12/2022 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) — The events leading up to the death of Reverend Shuaibu Yohanna are inconceivable for most westerners. But for Christians in northern Nigeria, such occurrences have become commonplace.  Reverend Yohanna was assaulted in September 2021, in a village in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Kano. A man in the village who had ... More

    Forty Christians Forcibly Re-Converted in India

    02/14/2022 India (International Christian Concern) – 40 Christians were forcibly re-converted into Hinduism in a central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on 31 January 2022. The members of Shalom Kalashya Church in Phuldavidi village located in Jhabua district were threatened by the radical Hindu nationalists with dire consequences if they refused to re-convert into Hinduism ... More

    “Burning Down Our Churches Will Not Stop Us from Worshipping God”

    02/14/2022 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Christians living in the Chibok area of Borno State report being attacked over 100 times since 2014, when almost 300 Christian girls were abducted from the community by Boko Haram terrorists. The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), an offshoot of Boko Haram, is responsible for many of these attacks, including ... More

    Five Chinese Christians Sentenced for Attending Christian Conference in Malaysia

    01/12/2022 China (International Christian Concern) – On January 7, Fenyang city court in Shanxi province sentenced five Christians from a house church in Taiyuan to more than six months of imprisonment. Arrested and detained for attending a 2020 Christian conference in Malaysia, Zhang Ligong, Wang Runyun, Wang Shiqiang, Zhang Yaowen, and Song Shoushan from Xuncheng Reformed ... More

    Bible Sellers in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia

    Four Christians in China’s Inner Mongolia were arrested for selling Bibles. More

