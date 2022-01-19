An Insider’s View on the Slaughter of Christians in Nigeria

01/19/2022 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Last year, Nigeria earned the title of Worst Persecuting Country at ICC’s Persecutor of the Year Awards. Due to violent terrorist groups and government indifference, tens of thousands have been killed and millions have been displaced.

Today, I want to share with you a message from the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria Kaduna State. Breaking through the misinformation shared by the government, he zeroes in on the truth and shares an accurate picture of life for persecuted Christians in Nigeria.

If you would like to join us in bringing relief to Nigerian Christians affected by persecution, click here to learn about our ongoing efforts.