The Aftermath of a Massacre in Nigeria

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

12/10/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Today, I want to share with you footage from the aftermath of an attack in Nigeria. In this attack, 10 Christians were killed when a mob of 500 Fulani militants swept into their village.

You would assume that an attack of this scale would elicit a response from the Nigerian government. However, attacks of this nature have been ongoing for the past 20 years and the silence is deafening. While the government claims to be doing its best to curb the violence, the reality paints a different picture of a Muslim-led government allowing anti-Christian violence to continue without consequence.

Therefore, this upcoming year, we are going to focus much of our attention on Nigeria. In the meantime, we encourage you to contact the Nigerian embassy in your country today, calling on them to address the persecution of Christians. Stay tuned for more footage, interviews, and ways to help in the coming months.