New Palestinian Christian Assembly and Conference Held in Bethlehem

12/08/2021 Palestine (International Christian Concern) – A new conference took place in Bethlehem, the Conference of the Assembly of Christian Associations in Palestine, held to encourage Palestinians to remain in their homelands and pursue their faith and its workings there. The new assembly and conference united under the slogan “native and rooted in this land” and included social, cultural and economic Palestinian organizations.

Several speakers shared about the need to encourage young Christian Palestinians to stay in Palestine and pursue social and political work to alleviate the pain of the Palestinian people. Keynote speaker, Archbishop Michel Sabbah, Patriarch Emeritus of Jerusalem of the Latins, spoke of Christian love. He said, “living this love among us Christians never leads to closing up in ourselves and going ‘against’ others… Love between Christians always ‘overflows’ and reaches all others: Jews, Muslims, and all our companions on the journey.” Other attendees included the mayor of Bethlehem, the Jerusalem Inter-Church Centre of the Ecumenical Council of Churches, and the Lutheran Church.

The conference concluded with a call to the Palestinian National Authority to safeguard its citizens and laws that encourage the development of school programming inclusive of Christian history and the Palestinian people.

Top Stories

    A Pentecostal Church in Chin State Burned Down by the Burmese Army

    12/06/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – A Pentecostal church in Myanmar’s Christian-majority state was torched by the Burmese Army (Tatmadaw). Its clergy quarter was also set on fire. According to Chin Human Rights Organization, the town of Thantlang once again came under an arson attack by the Tatmadaw on December 4, where 19 structures were burned ... More

    Christian Journalist Remains Imprisoned after Judge Fails to Attend Court

    12/08/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – The ruling to set bail for imprisoned Christian Journalist Luka Binniyat was canceled on Monday, December 6th, when the Judge didn’t arrive to court. “The Judge went on leave December 1st, he will not be on seat,” a court employee told the defense council just two hours prior to the ... More

    Korean Buddhist Group Calls Christmas Carols “Deadly Weapon”

    12/08/2021 South Korea (International Christian Concern) – A Buddhist association in South Korea is upset about Seoul’s decision to subsidize the playing of Christmas songs in the coming weeks. It is filing a lawsuit to prevent the government from using its budget for the carol campaign. Copyright laws have been enforced in South Korea to the ... More

    Iran Celebrates Muslim Conversion While Condemning Christians

    11/12/2021 Iran (International Christian Concern) – Iranian Christians of Muslim backgrounds often face intense persecution following their conversion and even jail time. Yet Christians who decide to convert to Islam are received drastically differently by the government. Christians who are not of Assyrian or Armenian descent but seek to participate in church are driven to house churches ... More

    Christian Leaders in Pakistan Tighten Security Around Churches in Preparation for Christmas

    12/08/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to media reports in Pakistan, church leaders across the country have agreed to tighten security around Sunday services and Christmas celebrations. According to these leaders, there are increased concerns over the threat of attacks by religious extremists following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. While Pakistan’s government claims Christians enjoy ... More

