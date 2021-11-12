State in Central India Witnesses Spike in Christian Persecution

11/12/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Mission Network News (MNN), attacks on Christians in India’s Chhattisgarh state have increased following hate speeches and anti-Christian rallies led by radical Hindu nationalist leaders. In just the first week of November, two Christian communities in Chhattisgarh were brutally attacked by mobs of radicals.

On November 2, a mob of radical Hindu nationalists stormed into a Christian gathering in Biler village, located in the Dhamteri District. The mob ruthlessly beat two pastors, burned Bibles, and demanded that the Christians stop holding worship services in the village.

On November 6, another mob attacked 14 Christian home in Metapal village, located in the Datewada District. According to local sources, the radicals attacked the Christians to make Metapal a “Christian-free” village. As a result of the attack, nine Christians were seriously injured, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition.

Both incidents took place after several anti-Christian rallies were held in Chhattisgarh. At one of these rallies, a Hindu priest called for the beheading of those who cause Hindus to convert to Christianity. This rally was attended by several state government leaders belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Under this ruing government, a Hindu priest can speak out like that,” John Pudaite, from Bible for the World, told MNN. “It’s something that flashed across the country. People are voicing their support for this. He’s the same Hindu priest who called for all people who kill cows to be shot with glass bullets.”

Across India attacks on Christians and their places of worship are being reported in greater number and severity. According to a report released by the United Christian Forum, over 300 incidents of Christian persecution have been documented in India in just the first nine month of 2021.

Hate speeches, anti-Christian rallies, and instances of impunity being enjoyed by perpetrators of anti-Christian violence are becoming increasingly common. It is likely that these factors will contribute to a continued escalation in anti-Christian violence in Chhattisgarh and India.

