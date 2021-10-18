ICC Brings Clean Water to Iraq

10/18/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – In 2014, ISIS invaded Iraq’s Nineveh Plains, displacing most local Christians from their homes. Over time, as ISIS militants realized their defeat was inevitable, they doubled down on their efforts to damage infrastructure, making it difficult for displaced Christians to return home.

While many persistent families are slowly making their journey home, one of the largest obstacles in their path is the lack of reliable, clean water. Therefore, ICC has been digging wells across the region to provide clean water for returning families. We recently installed our fourteenth well in the area, which will provide access to clean water for at least 10 local families.

One beneficiary noted, “Thank you so much for helping the area get stabilized. Our deep appreciation for your contribution toward that.”

