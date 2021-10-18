Fulani Militants Kill Three, Injure One in Nigeria

10/18/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Amos David, 42, his son Abednego Amos, 8, and Reuben Sunday, 28, were murdered by Fulani militants on Friday while traveling via motorcycle in Plateau State.

Emma Amos, 12, was also on the motorcycle and sustained gunshot injuries. She is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Nuhu B. Nga, spokesperson for Miango Youth Development Association, wrote to ICC and confirmed the incident. Nga said that the father and his two children were on their way to Nkiedonwro village in Miango District, Plateau State, Nigeria.

Nkiedonwro village was deserted after a 2017 classroom massacre, where 29 people were killed by Fulani militants. Since then, people often return to their farms during the day to sustain their source of livelihood.

On this day, the militants attacked the motorcycle at approximately 8am.

The driver of the motorcycle, Reuben Sunday, was a close friend and driver for an ICC representative in Nigeria. The representative, whose name is being withheld for security reasons, relayed the following message for his friend:

“Goodbye my most loyal, younger brother, and my pilot. You obeyed my last command whenever I needed you. You drove me to horror filled places to reveal a high level of 21-century terrorism by terror Fulani militants. You took the risk and sacrifice for me, the International Committee On Nigeria, International Christian Concern, and for the sake of Christ.

You were killed at the time we are planning to remember 29 people killed in the classroom of LEA primary school Nkiendoro. It has been four years now since you took me to the village. Yet the terror tribesmen killed you, to add another mourning to me.

I will continue to remember you… Goodbye, beloved Reuben Sunday. I love you, but Jesus loves you more. Rest with the Lord my younger brother.”

