50 Killed During Incessant Attacks on Nigerian Christian Community

09/23/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) –According to Daily Post Nigeria, suspected Fulani militants have murdered 50 villagers, destroyed 254 homes, and attacked seven churches, in just one month in one Nigerian state.

“The Atyap chiefdom in Zangon Kataf had of recent come under heavy attacks resulting to killing, maiming, destroying of houses and places of worship as well as destruction of crops in farmlands,” reported the news source.

The Atyap Chiefdom is an area of southern Kaduna state, home to the Atyap people, of whom roughly 84% are Christian.

Sir Dominic Yahaya, the paramount ruler of the Atyap Chiefdom, addressed the incessant attacks in a press conference on Monday.

Saturday, September 11 was another black day in Atyap Chiefdom when gunmen struck again, killing Reverend Silas Ali within the vicinity of Zango Urban settlement in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon-Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. And the following day, Sunday, September 12, suspected herdsmen invaded the community of Apyiah Ajiim, few hundred metres from the spot of Saturday’s attack, killing 12 people in another round of recurring attacks on the Atyap community. The victims include six women (two were heavily pregnant), three men and three children. I wish to passionately appeal to the federal and state governments to come to the aid of these homeless peasants whom, not fewer than 15,000 of them are now in Internally Displaced Persons camps, by providing succour particularly in the area of building materials to enable them re-erect structures to return to their communities.

