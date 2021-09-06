Christian Children “Burned Beyond Recognition” by Jihadists in Nigeria

According to Punch News Nigeria, Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali of the Evangelical Church of Winning All in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was murdered on Saturday by "unknown assailants."

"Reverend Ali departed for Kafanchan on Saturday, and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party early on Sunday at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce, where he was apparently attacked and macheted to death," said the news source.

