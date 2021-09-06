MONTHLY
Christian Children “Burned Beyond Recognition” by Jihadists in Nigeria

09/06/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) –  According to Morning Star News, 12 children were among the 40 Christians killed in several attacks on August 15th and 25th, in and around Jos, Nigeria.

On the night of the 25th, 16 Christians were killed with machetes and guns while an additional 17 were burned to death after suspected Fulani militants set their homes on fire, reported the news source.

“Burned beyond recognition in the home burnings, according to community leader Sunday Bunu, was a 4-year-old girl, Timara Ishaya; a 5-year-old girl, Goodness Bala; an 8-year-old girl, Lovina Markus; a 13-year-old girl, Susana Ishaya; Halima Asabulu, 90; Sylvia Ajida, 56; Paulina Asabulu, 50; Deborah Asabulu, 37; Bridget Nathaniel, 20; boys killed were Ephraim Hosea, 9; Titus Bitrus, 13; Titus Ajida, 16; Silvanus Dauda, 17; Barnaba Hosea, 17; and Yunana Bitrus, 17; men killed were Yahanum Solomon, 18, and Babuka Bitrus, 75.”

On the 15th, seven other Christians were killed in the area, including three University students.

“(Radical) Islamists killed my niece while she was coming back from church! Let her blood speak!” Godwin Tengong, the uncle of one of the slain students, Bitrus Danboyi, said to Morning Star.

“She is indeed a martyr,” said another one of Bitrus’ relatives, Daniel Dalyop. “Our loss but Heaven’s gain. Jesus remains Lord.”

