37 Christians Murdered by Jihadists in Nigeria

08/25/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Thirty-seven Christians were brutally murdered late Tuesday night in Yelwan Zangam community, Jos North LGA, Plateau State.

Reuters reported a statement from a military spokesman, saying that “The gunmen went house to house killing residents in Yelwa Zangam late on Tuesday…Troops struggled to get to the area as a bridge had been destroyed”.

The attack is suspected to be perpetrated by jihadist Fulani herdsmen, the fourth deadliest terror group in the world which has surpassed Boko Haram as the greatest threat to Nigerian Christians.

This mass murder is just one of many that have claimed the lives of thousands of Christians in the past decade. The widespread attacks have been classified by some as normal historical conflicts over land rights, while others are assured that these attacks constitute pure jihad amounting to genocide. No matter where on this scale the attacks fall, they are atrocious, wrong, and the government in Nigeria must do more to end this continuing issue. Please continue to pray for our brothers and sisters in Nigeria who suffer daily for their faith.

For interviews, please contact Addison Parker: press@persecution.org.

