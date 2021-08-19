MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

World Evangelical Alliance Calls for Prayer for Afghanistan

08/19/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – In an August 16 statement issued by the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA), WEA General Secretary Bishop Dr. Thomas Schirramcher called for prayer for Afghanistan. In this statement, Bishop Schirrmacher particularly raised up the plight of Afghan Christians facing severe oppression and persecution under Taliban rule.

We are deeply concerned about recent developments in Afghanistan and the dire prospects for all those who do not fit into the Taliban vision of society,” Bishop Schirrmacher said. “What is less reported is the plight of religious minorities, including Christians, who have suffered severe oppression over the past twenty years and are now at even greater risk.

Afghanistan’s Christian community is almost exclusively comprised of converts from Islam. Some estimate the Christian population to be between 8,000 and 12,000, making it one of the country’s largest religious minority groups. However, due to extreme persecution, the Christian community remains largely closeted and hidden from the public eye.

Their status as converts makes Afghan Christians direct targets for persecution by both extremist groups and society in general. In Afghanistan, leaving Islam is considered extremely shameful and converts can face dire consequences if their conversion is discovered.

In many cases, known Christians must flee Afghanistan or risk being killed.

According to the Taliban’s ideology, Afghanistan is a Muslim country and non-Muslims must leave Afghanistan or accept second class status. For Christians, coming from convert backgrounds, the Taliban will consider them apostate and subject to Sharia’s deadliest consequences.

According to Bishop Schirrmacher’s statement, he believes the Taliban will consider Afghan Christians infidels and deserving of death.

Prior to the Taliban retaking the country, Open Doors ranked Afghanistan second on its World Watch List. The only country to outrank Afghanistan in Christian persecution on the World Watch List is North Korea. According to Open Doors, persecution in Afghanistan “is only very slightly less oppressive than in North Korea.

For interviews, please contact Addison Parker: press@persecution.org.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Fear and Uncertainty Dominate Thoughts of Afghanistan’s Christians Living Under Taliban Rule

    On August 15, Taliban fighters captured Kabul, effectively asserting complete control over Afghanistan. For the country’s secretive underground church, the return to Taliban rule has... More

    Turkey Hides New Conflicts Behind Afghanistan Crisis

    ICC has learned that since Kabul’s fall on August 15, Turkey has increased military expansionist activities across the Middle East in a way that is severely impacting religious minorities. More

    Uncertain Fate for Afghanistan’s Christians

    08/09/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – As cities fall to a Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan, the future of that country’s Christian population grows more uncertain. The US troop withdrawal has increased a climate of insecurity in the country and US-backed Afghan forces are struggling to contain the Taliban’s advance. Afghanistan’s Christians are already mostly underground. The ... More

    Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

    07/30/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – ICC has confirmed an attack reported by Punch Newspapers of an incident yesterday where a father and son were killed by men suspected to be Fulani Militants. “The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46,  and   Nggwe Thomas, seven,  were  said to have been  were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their  ... More

    Afghanistan: A Call to Action

    08/18/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – The situation in Afghanistan is constantly changing, and most of the news we're hearing from inside the country is bleak. Christians are Afghanistan's most vulnerable religious minority.  We encourage everyone to call their representative in Congress to support the rescue of persecuted Christians in Afghanistan. Please share this post to ... More

Top stories

    Fear and Uncertainty Dominate Thoughts of Afghanistan’s Christians Living Under Taliban Rule
    On August 15, Taliban fighters... more
    Turkey Flag
    Turkey Hides New Conflicts Behind Afghanistan Crisis
    ICC has learned that since Kab... more
    Uncertain Fate for Afghanistan’s Christians
    08/09/2021 Afghanistan (Intern... more

icc video
Into the Deep Podcast: Religious Liberty in Crisis (Ken Starr) more
A Nation Championing Persecuted Christians | Part 3 more
Afghanistan: The Taliban Takes Over, an Insider’s View | Part 2 more

facebook feed