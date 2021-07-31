MONTHLY
Jihadists Attack Funeral of Boy they Killed, Terrorize Christian Community

07/31/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Last week, Celina Ishaku’s son was murdered by Fulani Militants, the same Jihadist group that killed her husband two years ago. While Celina was burying her son the day after his death, an ICC contact in attendance reported that Fulani Militants attacked once again, shooting mourners at the funeral.

“Fulani (militants) killed my husband two years ago and burned down my house,” Celina told ICC through tears, “My farm was destroyed three days ago, now my son is killed, and my house burned down again.”

The attack occurred July 28th at Nche-Tahu  and Zanwra villages in Plateau State’s Miango District. Over 30 farmlands were destroyed and 10 houses burned down by the radical Muslim herders , while over 100 animals were stolen along with other valuable belongings.

“Sadly, we lost 3 vibrant and enterprising youths to Fulani militia attacks and ambushes at Zagwra amidst destruction of many farms crops,” said Nuhu Nga, the Publicity Secretary of the Miango Youth Development Association. “May God comfort us all and may the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace”.

“From all indications, the enemy won’t stop,” continued Nga. “It’s our desire and prayer that God in whom we trust should bring an end to this, as it is evident that the government and the security agencies are just as helpless as we are.”

Despite the narrative being spun that the conflict between Christian farmers and militant Fulani herdsmen is simply a dispute over resources, it has become evident by the level of hostility that these Fulani-led attacks are religiously motivated.

The Fulani Militia has now surpassed Boko Haram as the greatest threat to Nigerian Christians and have killed the majority of the over 3,460 Christians who have already been murdered in 2021.

Please pray for Christian communities around Nigeria that are suffering from the devastation of militant groups intent on driving them from their ancestral lands. Whether Boko Haram, Islamic State, or Fulani militants, the harm caused by religious violence in Nigeria is massive and victims of these groups need your prayers.

For interviews, please contact Addison Parker: press@persecution.org.

Top Stories

    Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

    07/30/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – ICC has confirmed an attack reported by Punch Newspapers of an incident yesterday where a father and son were killed by men suspected to be Fulani Militants. “The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46,  and   Nggwe Thomas, seven,  were  said to have been  were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their  ... More

    Jihadists Attack Funeral of Boy they Killed, Terrorize Christian Community

    07/31/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Last week, Celina Ishaku’s son was murdered by Fulani Militants, the same Jihadist group that killed her husband two years ago. While Celina was burying her son the day after his death, an ICC contact in attendance reported that Fulani Militants attacked once again, shooting mourners at the funeral. “Fulani (militants) killed my ... More

    3,462 Christians Killed in Nigeria in 200 days, 3000 Abducted, 300 Churches Attacked

    07/21/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – The International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety), a nonprofit based out of Nigeria, has released a report in which they say that roughly 3,462 Christians have been killed already in 2021 by Fulani militants and Boko Haram throughout Nigeria. In addition, 3000 Christians have ... More

    Police Crackdown on Worship Services in India 

    08/01/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – In an ongoing crackdown on Church activities in Utter Pradesh, radical Hindu nationalists attacked three separate congregations with allegations of forced conversion last week, leading to the detainment of fourteen Christians.  In one incident, on July 22nd, a mob of Hindu radicals accompanied by 20 policemen stormed a prayer meeting where ... More

    Church in Bangladesh Demolished Twice by Buddhist Radicals

    08/02/2021 Bangladesh (International Christian Concern) – According to Asia News, a church in Bangladesh was attacked and demolished by Buddhist radicals. Local reports indicate the attack, which happened in two phases, took place after weeks of threats. “We were Buddhists and we met Jesus Christ in 2005,” Pastor Tubel Chakma Poran Adetion told Asia News. “In ... More

