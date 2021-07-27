MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

32 Christian Students Released from Captivity

07/27/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – In the early hours of July 5, 2021, gunmen invaded Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria, and kidnapped an estimated 153 students.

As of today, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the kidnappers have released 32 of the students, 28 of which were freed on Sunday and an additional four on Monday.

While the exact number of students kidnapped remains an estimate, authorities agree that over 80 children from Bethel Baptist High School remain in captivity.

Over 1,000 students have been abducted just this year—a sharp increase over previous years in what is a relatively new trend. The mass abduction of schoolchildren began in 2014 when the Islamist terror group Boko Haram abducted 276 mostly Christian girls from a school in Chibok.

We thank God for the release of these children to their parents and pray for the thousands who remain in captivity. We ask you to join us in praying for Nigeria, for the Lord to comfort those uncertain of their children’s whereabouts, and for those who persecute the church to find faith in Jesus Christ.

For interviews, please contact Addison Parker: press@persecution.org.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Church Buildings Burned in Canada and the United States

    07/27/2021 Canada (International Christian Concern) – A number of churches in the Canada and the United States have been vandalized by criminals, some of whom claim to be acting in response to recent revelations around the horrifying mistreatment of indigenous children in Canada at the hands of mostly Catholic-run schools. Officials are still investigating the ... More

    A Vanished Generation

    When fighting erupted between the countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh, other ethnic Christians such as Assyrians joined in defending Artsakh. More

    3,462 Christians Killed in Nigeria in 200 days, 3000 Abducted, 300 Churches Attacked

    07/21/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – The International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety), a nonprofit based out of Nigeria, has released a report in which they say that roughly 3,462 Christians have been killed already in 2021 by Fulani militants and Boko Haram throughout Nigeria. In addition, 3000 Christians have ... More

    US Congressmen Urge Suspension of Drone Exports to Turkey

    06/27/2021 Washington, DC (International Christian Concern) – Key members of the United States government have finally recognized Turkey’s persistently troublesome drone activity throughout the Middle East in recent years as a major contributor to instability in the region. In a July 26 letter to the State Department, Congressmen David Cicilline (D-RI) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) ... More

    Chinese Authorities Interrupt Virtual Church Service

    07/23/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – Last week, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials reportedly interrupted a church service held virtually over zoom. During the morning of July 11, CCP security agents, police officers, and other officials raided the Shenzhen Trinity Gospel Harvest Church in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, where Pastor Mao Zhibin and Elder Chu Yanqing hosted ... More

Top stories

    Church Buildings Burned in Canada and the United States
    07/27/2021 Canada (Internation... more
    A Vanished Generation
    When fighting erupted between... more
    3,462 Christians Killed in Nigeria in 200 days, 3000 Abducted, 300 Churches Attacked
    07/21/2021 Nigeria (Internatio... more

icc video

Nigerian bush
Rescuing a Young Nigerian Widow more
Nigeria: Narrow Escapes | Part 1 more
Radical Hindu Mob Attacks Church more

facebook feed