3,462 Christians Killed in Nigeria in 200 days, 3000 Abducted, 300 Churches Attacked

07/21/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – The International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety), a nonprofit based out of Nigeria, has released a report in which they say that roughly 3,462 Christians have been killed already in 2021 by Fulani militants and Boko Haram throughout Nigeria. In addition, 3000 Christians have been abducted, while 300 churches and ten priests have been attacked.

The report states thatThe Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen are responsible for majority of the killings with at least 1,909 Christian deaths in 200 days, followed by Boko Haram, ISWAP and Muslim Fulani Bandits who jointly killed 1,063 Christians, while Nigerian Army, joined by the Nigeria Police Force and other branches of the Armed Forces accounted for 490 Christian deaths. The 3,462 Christian deaths include additional 300 deaths representing Christian deaths arising from deaths in the captivity of the jihadists, on average of three deaths out of every 30 Christians abducted and disappeared and another additional deaths of 150 technically representing ‘dark figures of crime’.

The number of Churches threatened or attacked and closed or destroyed or burnt since January 2021 is also estimated to be around 300 with at least ten priests or pastors abducted or killed by the jihadists.

It is deeply saddening that till date those responsible for the anti Christian butcheries in the country have continued to evade justice and remained unchecked, untracked, uninvestigated and untried; leading to impunity and repeat-atrocities. The surviving victims and families of the dead victims are also totally abandoned by the Government of Nigeria. The Nigerian Government has continued to face sharp criticisms and strong accusations of culpability and complicity in the killings and supervision of same.”

Please continue to pray for the grieving friends and family of those who have been killed in Nigeria, and for the government to gain wisdom and motivation to protect its Christian citizens. Please also pray for the world to recognize the scale of the suffering that believers endure in the country, as well as for the souls of those who persecute the church, that all will repent and find salvation in Christ.

Top Stories

    Chinese Authorities Interrupt Virtual Church Service

    07/23/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – Last week, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials reportedly interrupted a church service held virtually over zoom. During the morning of July 11, CCP security agents, police officers, and other officials raided the Shenzhen Trinity Gospel Harvest Church in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, where Pastor Mao Zhibin and Elder Chu Yanqing hosted ... More

    3,462 Christians Killed in Nigeria in 200 days, 3000 Abducted, 300 Churches Attacked

    07/21/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – The International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety), a nonprofit based out of Nigeria, has released a report in which they say that roughly 3,462 Christians have been killed already in 2021 by Fulani militants and Boko Haram throughout Nigeria. In addition, 3000 Christians have ... More

    Azeris, Turks Phone Armenians in Artsakh Threatening Homeland

    07/08/2021 Nagorno-Karabakh (International Christian Concern) –  Nearly 8 months after the ceasefire that brought an end to the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh) War, the hostilities are far from over. According to the National Security Service (NSS), Armenian citizens living in Artsakh are receiving phone calls from Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens who offer to buy their property ... More

    Armenian Church Threatened in Nagorno-Karabakh

    07/25/2021 Nagorno-Karabakh (International Christian Concern) –  Holy Mother of God Church (St. Astvatsatsin) is being threatened with destruction, located in Taghavard, Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh). In just over one month, between June 10 and July 12, a large swath of the village was destroyed. The current bulldozed section reaches just outside the church. St. Astvatsatsin Church was ... More

    Pastor Brutally Tortured by Police in Northern India

    07/26/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, police in India’s Uttarakhand state arrested and tortured a Christian pastor last month. Following the attack, the pastor and his family have been forced to flee 600 miles after continued harassment. On June 13, police in Shyampur, located in the Haridwar District, arrested Pastor Sanjay ... More

