3,462 Christians Killed in Nigeria in 200 days, 3000 Abducted, 300 Churches Attacked

07/21/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – The International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety), a nonprofit based out of Nigeria, has released a report in which they say that roughly 3,462 Christians have been killed already in 2021 by Fulani militants and Boko Haram throughout Nigeria. In addition, 3000 Christians have been abducted, while 300 churches and ten priests have been attacked.

The report states that “The Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen are responsible for majority of the killings with at least 1,909 Christian deaths in 200 days, followed by Boko Haram, ISWAP and Muslim Fulani Bandits who jointly killed 1,063 Christians, while Nigerian Army, joined by the Nigeria Police Force and other branches of the Armed Forces accounted for 490 Christian deaths. The 3,462 Christian deaths include additional 300 deaths representing Christian deaths arising from deaths in the captivity of the jihadists, on average of three deaths out of every 30 Christians abducted and disappeared and another additional deaths of 150 technically representing ‘dark figures of crime’.

The number of Churches threatened or attacked and closed or destroyed or burnt since January 2021 is also estimated to be around 300 with at least ten priests or pastors abducted or killed by the jihadists.

It is deeply saddening that till date those responsible for the anti Christian butcheries in the country have continued to evade justice and remained unchecked, untracked, uninvestigated and untried; leading to impunity and repeat-atrocities. The surviving victims and families of the dead victims are also totally abandoned by the Government of Nigeria. The Nigerian Government has continued to face sharp criticisms and strong accusations of culpability and complicity in the killings and supervision of same.”

Please continue to pray for the grieving friends and family of those who have been killed in Nigeria, and for the government to gain wisdom and motivation to protect its Christian citizens. Please also pray for the world to recognize the scale of the suffering that believers endure in the country, as well as for the souls of those who persecute the church, that all will repent and find salvation in Christ.

