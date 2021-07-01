MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

At Least 10 Killed in the DRC During Overnight Attack

07/01/2021 DRC (International Christian Concern) –Islamic extremists are suspected to be behind an attack that killed at least 10 people last night in the city of Beni in eastern DR Congo.

According to Reuters, residents of the city stated that “A group of attackers had set several houses on fire in the middle of the night in the city’s Beu district, firing upon people as they exited the buildings and attacking some with machetes.”

Hundreds of civilians took to the city’s streets this morning to protest a lack of security in the area.

“So far we have seen ten bodies ourselves and have just transported a body on a cart to the morgue,” protestor Kathembo Ngeleza told Reuters,

“We don’t know what our authorities are doing. The idea is to protect the inhabitants, but here we are again … We are really angry,” he added.

For years, dozens of armed militias have wreaked havoc in the DRC, a predominately Christian nation. The largest among these groups is the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an affiliate of ISIS whose primary aim is to create an Islamic Caliphate in Central Africa.

The UNHCR reported an “alarming increase” in attacks by ADF in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the start of this year. In the Beni area alone, over 1,200 civilians have been killed by the terrorist group since 2017, according to the Kivu Security Tracker monitoring group.

Please continue to pray for the healing of those traumatized by violence in the DRC, and for the Lord to comfort those who are grieving the loss of loved ones. Please also pray for the Lord to strengthen government protection over its people and bring peace to the nation, and for the love of Jesus to redeem the souls of those who persecute the church.

For interviews, please contact Addison Parker: press@persecution.org.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Iran Sentences Christian Converts Under New Sectarianism Law

    06/30/2021 Iran (International Christian Concern) – On June 21st the charge of “propaganda against the Islamic regime” was upheld against three Christian converts, Amin Khaki, Milad Goudarzi, and Alireza Nourmohammadi, standing trial in the Revolutionary Court of Karaj in northern Iran in a hearing that took less than an hour. On the 26th they received ... More

    Azerbaijan’s Ongoing Crimes Against Armenian Captives

    Nine months after Azerbaijan's genocidal invasion of the Armenian Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the South Caucuses, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey... More

    Azerbaijan Doubles Down on Religious Freedom

    06/29/2021 Azerbaijan (International Christian Concern) – This past month Azerbaijan’s President and National Assembly passed new Religion Law and Administrative Code regulations which placed tighter restrictions and oversight on the rights and affairs of religious communities. Included amongst these revisions is a requirement for all non-Islamic religious leaders to be approved by the State Committee ... More

    Afghan Christians Call for Prayer as International Forces Prepare for Withdrawal

    07/01/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – According to Vision Christian Radio, Christians living in Afghanistan are calling for prayer as international forces prepare to withdraw from the country. Many Christians fear the withdrawal of international forces will spell a return of the Taliban’s repressive rule and increased persecution. The United States and NATO allies have decided ... More

    Hindu Leaders in Northern India Seek Ways to Prevent Religious Conversions

    06/30/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to the Union of Catholic Asian News (UCAN), a group of Hindu organizations in India’s Uttar Pradesh state are seeking ways to prevent religious conversions and ‘reconvert’ non-Hindus to Hinduism. This comes after two Muslim men were arrested and charged under Uttar Pradesh’s new anti-conversion law for allegedly ... More

Top stories

    Iran Sentences Christian Converts Under New Sectarianism Law
    06/30/2021 Iran (International... more
    Azerbaijan’s Ongoing Crimes Against Armenian Captives
    Nine months after Azerbaijan's... more
    Azerbaijan Doubles Down on Religious Freedom
    06/29/2021 Azerbaijan (Interna... more

icc video
Into the Deep Podcast: A Hidden Agenda more
Your Impact on the COVID-19 Battleground in India more
How to Find the True Church more

facebook feed