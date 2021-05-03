MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

33 Christians Murdered in Benue State, Nigeria in One Week

05/03/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, Fulani militants are suspected to be behind the killing of 33 Christians during one week in Benue state, Nigeria.

On April 21, six Christians were killed by militant herdsmen in attacks on Tse-Zoola village in Makurdi, Odugbeho in Agatu and Mbayer-Yandev in Guma.

April 24th, different militants killed 17 Christians when they raided five predominately Christian communities in Guma County.

Most recently on April 26th,  ten Christians were murdered in an IDP camp, while at least nine other Christians were reportedly injured.

The Fulani Militia is the fourth deadliest terror group in the world and has surpassed Boko Haram as the greatest threat to Nigerian Christians. Morning Star News explains, “Numbering in the millions across Nigeria and the Sahel, predominantly Muslim Fulani comprise hundreds of clans of many different lineages who do not hold extremist views, but some Fulani do adhere to radical Islamist ideology, the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief (APPG) noted in a recent report.”

Jihadist Fulani are motivated by extreme Islamic ideology, which desires to exterminate Christianity and impose Islam on the population. Many civilians in Nigeria are frustrated with the government that has had limited success in combating the insurgency’s reign of terror and seems to largely deny the religious component of the violence.

Please pray for peace in Nigeria, and for the Lord to comfort those grieving the loss of loved ones due to violence.  Please also pray for the perpetrators of this attack, that they will be blessed with knowing the truth of the gospel and accept Jesus as their savior.

For interviews, please contact Alison Garcia at press@persecution.org 

 

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Bible Apps and Christian WeChat Accounts Shut Down in China

    05/01/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – In a move to crack down on Christianity nationwide, the Chinese government is targeting the cyberspace— Bible Apps and Christian WeChat public accounts have been removed. According to a tweet by Father Francis Liu from the Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness, some decent Christian WeChat accounts are no longer available ... More

    China Leveraging the International System to Further Religious Persecution

    05/05/2021 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – As China assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of May, human rights activists around the world are raising concerns about China’s abuse of the international system to further its persecution of religious minorities. The presidency rotates among the fifteen member states, with China last holding ... More

    Third Wave of COVID Rocks Sri Lanka

    05/04/2021 Sri Lanka (International Christian Concern) – Churches across Sri Lanka have suspended services, weddings, and schools due to the third wave of COVID surges. Oxygen supplies are dangerously low, causing more deaths. More

    Boko Haram Terrorists Take Town in Niger State 

    04/28/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Boko Haram terrorists have increased their territory by raising their flags in Kaure, a town in Nigeria's northern Niger State. "I am confirming that we have Boko Haram elements in Niger State, around Kaure. They have taken over the territory... They have installed their flag," said Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello in a video ... More

    Preachers from Zion Church in Beijing Arrested, Detained

    The disbanded house church continues to face persecution... More

Top stories

    Bible Apps and Christian WeChat Accounts Shut Down in China
    05/01/2021 China (Internationa... more
    China Leveraging the International System to Further Religious Persecution
    05/05/2021 Washington, D.C. (I... more
    Third Wave of COVID Rocks Sri Lanka
    05/04/2021 Sri Lanka (Internat... more

icc video
Video: Pray for Myanmar more
True Fairytales more
Korean Persecution: A Command or a Prize more

facebook feed