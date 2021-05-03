33 Christians Murdered in Benue State, Nigeria in One Week

05/03/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, Fulani militants are suspected to be behind the killing of 33 Christians during one week in Benue state, Nigeria.

On April 21, six Christians were killed by militant herdsmen in attacks on Tse-Zoola village in Makurdi, Odugbeho in Agatu and Mbayer-Yandev in Guma.

April 24th, different militants killed 17 Christians when they raided five predominately Christian communities in Guma County.

Most recently on April 26th, ten Christians were murdered in an IDP camp, while at least nine other Christians were reportedly injured.

The Fulani Militia is the fourth deadliest terror group in the world and has surpassed Boko Haram as the greatest threat to Nigerian Christians. Morning Star News explains, “Numbering in the millions across Nigeria and the Sahel, predominantly Muslim Fulani comprise hundreds of clans of many different lineages who do not hold extremist views, but some Fulani do adhere to radical Islamist ideology, the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief (APPG) noted in a recent report.”

Jihadist Fulani are motivated by extreme Islamic ideology, which desires to exterminate Christianity and impose Islam on the population. Many civilians in Nigeria are frustrated with the government that has had limited success in combating the insurgency’s reign of terror and seems to largely deny the religious component of the violence.

Please pray for peace in Nigeria, and for the Lord to comfort those grieving the loss of loved ones due to violence. Please also pray for the perpetrators of this attack, that they will be blessed with knowing the truth of the gospel and accept Jesus as their savior.

