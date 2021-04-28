MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

Prime Minister Imran Khan Calls to Expand Blasphemy Laws Globally

04/28/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has encouraged other Muslim-majority countries to band together in trade boycotts pressuring Western countries to pass blasphemy laws. These laws would criminalize speaking against the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are among the world’s most notorious for their harsh punishments and rampant misuse as tools for the persecution of religious minorities. The laws are systematically used to oppress Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and others, serving as a social, political, and legal muzzle on those who do not subscribe to the majority belief in Islam.

Khan’s call for the expansion of blasphemy laws around the world comes as the TLP, a radical political party, is calling for the French ambassador to be expelled from Pakistan after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the free speech rights of a French magazine following its publication of a cartoon depicting Muhammed. The calls have turned violent, now being supported by protests reacting to Khan’s refusal to eject the French ambassador.

Prime Minister Khan leads a country that has one of the worst records on religious freedom. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom published its annual report last week and again recommended that the Department of State designate Pakistan a Country of Particular Concern for its severe and ongoing violations of religious freedom. One of the leading causes for the recommendation is Pakistan’s use of blasphemy laws to oppress religious minorities.

For interviews, contact Alison Garcia: press@persecution.org.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Mob Attacks Christian Worship Service in India with Axes, Stones, and Clubs

    03/11/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On March 8, a Christian worship service in Central India was brutally attacked by a mob wielding axes, stones, and wooden clubs. As a result of the attack, at least eight Christians were injured and hospitalized. According to local sources, the attack took place in the Bastar District of India’s ... More

    Christians Call for Prayer as India’s Deadly COVID-19 Surge Continues

    04/29/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – Indian Christians are calling prayer and international assistance as a deadly new wave of COVID-19 sweeps across the country. According to the Christian Post, more than 300,000 new infections are being reported daily and India’s medical system is struggling to keep up. “People dying are in ambulances because they were ... More

    Pakistani Christian Accused of Blasphemy Tortured into False Confession

    04/30/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a Christian accused of blasphemy in Pakistan was tortured into making a false confession while spending more than two months in police custody. On February 13, Haroon Ayub Masih and Salamat Mansha Masih, two Christians, were studying the Bible in Model Town Park, located in ... More

    Chinese Underground Catholic Fined for Providing a Place for Mass

    04/28/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – As the Chinese government continues to target underground Catholic bishops and prevent them from holding mass, now even the Catholics who provide the venue are being punished. According to Asia News, a Catholic in Wangli (Cangnan County, Zhejiang province) was fined last month for offering his private chapel to the ... More

    Pope Francis Willing to Travel to North Korea

    04/30/2021 North Korea (International Christian Concern) – During a recent meeting at the Vatican, Pope Francis indicated his willingness to visit North Korea, the most egregious country for persecution of Christians. South Korean Bishop, Lazarus You Heung-sik, told Yonhap news that Pope Francis is willing to travel to North Korea to meet the Kim regime when ... More

Top stories

    Mob Attacks Christian Worship Service in India with Axes, Stones, and Clubs
    03/11/2021 India (Internationa... more
    Christians Call for Prayer as India’s Deadly COVID-19 Surge Continues
    04/29/2021 India (Internationa... more
    Pakistani Christian Accused of Blasphemy Tortured into False Confession
    04/30/2021 Pakistan (Internati... more

icc video
Video: Pray for Myanmar more
True Fairytales more
Korean Persecution: A Command or a Prize more

facebook feed