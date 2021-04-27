MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

Christians in Lebanon May Have No Place Left to Go

04/27/2021 Lebanon (International Christian Concern) –  Government corruption, currency destabilization, and recent events such as the Beirut blasts are pushing Lebanon further into financial uncertainty and potential for collapse and state failure, leaving Christians without a safe haven in the Middle East. Lebanon has nearly a 40% Christian population, hosting Christian minorities fleeing conflict elsewhere in the region.

As the country faces financial collapse, international banks are withdrawing their operations. Advocacy groups warned that Lebanon could face complete state failure, a financial collapse that would affect international and western markets. Experts recommend that stabilizing currency would be the best first step to take. Lebanon typically is seen as an intermediary between the Christian West and the Islamic Middle East, previously boasting of its model financial stability.

Following the August 2020 Beirut blast, Christians were attempting to leave the country for a new life. One advocacy group, IDC, estimates that around 60% of Lebanese citizens live below the poverty line. As Christians flee persecution in other countries, financial and political stability continue to elude them in Lebanon.

For interviews, please contact Alison Garcia: press@persecution.org.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Christians in Lebanon May Have No Place Left to Go

    04/27/2021 Lebanon (International Christian Concern) –  Government corruption, currency destabilization, and recent events such as the Beirut blasts are pushing Lebanon further into financial uncertainty and potential for collapse and state failure, leaving Christians without a safe haven in the Middle East. Lebanon has nearly a 40% Christian population, hosting Christian minorities fleeing conflict elsewhere in ... More

    Islamist Party Forcefully Converts Mentally Ill Man in Pakistan

    04/26/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a mentally ill Christian man was forcefully converted to Islam by members of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), an Islamic extremist party in Pakistan. The man’s family now fears they will be the targets of extremist violence if they do not convert to Islam. Adnan Bashir ... More

    Prime Minister Imran Khan Calls to Expand Blasphemy Laws Globally

    04/28/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has encouraged other Muslim-majority countries to band together in trade boycotts pressuring Western countries to pass blasphemy laws. These laws would criminalize speaking against the Islamic prophet Muhammad. Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are among the world’s most notorious for their harsh punishments and rampant misuse as ... More

    Hindu Nationalist Groups in U.S. Receive Large Payouts from COVID Relief Funds

    04/12/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – Numerous groups connected to the Indian Hindu nationalist collective known as the RSS have jointly received hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID relief funds from the United States, according to a recent report from Al Jazeera. The RSS has been connected to countless acts of persecution in ... More

    Biden Appoints Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

    04/27/2021 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday the appointment of Jeffrey Feltman to the position of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. The position is a new one and its creation indicates that the Biden administration intends to devote increased attention to the region in the coming ... More

Top stories

    Christians in Lebanon May Have No Place Left to Go
    04/27/2021 Lebanon (Internatio... more
    Islamist Party Forcefully Converts Mentally Ill Man in Pakistan
    04/26/2021 Pakistan (Internati... more
    Prime Minister Imran Khan Calls to Expand Blasphemy Laws Globally
    04/28/2021 Pakistan (Internati... more

icc video
Video: Pray for Myanmar more
True Fairytales more
Korean Persecution: A Command or a Prize more

facebook feed