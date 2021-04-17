6 Killed in Nigeria by Suspected Fulani Militants

04/17/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – According to the Nigerian Tribune, suspected Fulani Jihadists invaded Wereng community in Plateau state on Thursday evening, killing six and severely injuring two.

“While they were resting, the gunmen, numbering about 15 who had probably been monitoring them appeared and shot at them at close range. They killed six of them on the spot while two sustained injuries,” a source told the Tribune, adding that the insurgents also destroyed farms during the attack.

The two surviving victims are currently receiving treatment at the Christian Hospital in Vom, Jos South local government area.

The assault comes just days after eight miners were killed in the same council area when suspected herdsmen attacked a mining site and opened fire.

The Chairman of the Berom Educational and Cultural Organization (BECO), Mr. Gyang Dudu, confirmed the attack and stated that a security warning three days prior had been ignored:

“There was a security alert three days ago that this same community would be attacked, the name of the mastermind was attached, and they carried out the attack as planned. They always send message and signal before they launch any attack, but the question is that if someone is fingered such a person ought to have been invited and interrogated accordingly,” he said,

“But in this situation, the person whose name was linked to the attack was not invited, no security patrol of the area, the community was not fortified until the attack took place. These attackers are just doing as they wish and nobody is stopping them, there’s the need for justice in this country.”

The Fulani Militia is the fourth deadliest terror group in the world and has surpassed Boko Haram as the greatest threat to Nigerian Christians. Many believe that the attacks are motivated by Jihadist Fulani’s desire to take over farmland and impose Islam on the population, and are frustrated with the government that is believed to be enabling such atrocities. On December 7th, The U.S. State Department added Nigeria to their list of Countries of Particular Concern for tolerating “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.”

Please pray for peace in Nigeria, and for the Lord to comfort those grieving the loss of loved ones due to violence. Please also pray for the perpetrators of this attack, that they will be blessed with knowing the truth of the gospel and accept Jesus as their savior.

