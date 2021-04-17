MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

6 Killed in Nigeria by Suspected Fulani Militants 

04/17/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – According to the Nigerian Tribune, suspected Fulani Jihadists invaded Wereng community in Plateau state on Thursday evening, killing six and severely injuring two. 

“While they were resting, the gunmen, numbering about 15 who had probably been monitoring them appeared and shot at them at close range. They killed six of them on the spot while two sustained injuries,” a source told the Tribune, adding that the insurgents also destroyed farms during the attack. 

The two surviving victims are currently receiving treatment at the Christian Hospital in Vom, Jos South local government area.

The assault comes just days after eight miners were killed in the same council area when suspected herdsmen attacked a mining site and opened fire.

The Chairman of the Berom Educational and Cultural Organization (BECO), Mr. Gyang Dudu, confirmed the attack and stated that a security warning three days prior had been ignored:

“There was a security alert three days ago that this same community would be attacked, the name of the mastermind was attached, and they carried out the attack as planned. They always send message and signal before they launch any attack, but the question is that if someone is fingered such a person ought to have been invited and interrogated accordingly,” he said, 

“But in this situation, the person whose name was linked to the attack was not invited, no security patrol of the area, the community was not fortified until the attack took place. These attackers are just doing as they wish and nobody is stopping them, there’s the need for justice in this country.” 

The Fulani Militia is the fourth deadliest terror group in the world and has surpassed Boko Haram as the greatest threat to Nigerian Christians. Many believe that the attacks are motivated by Jihadist Fulani’s desire to take over farmland and impose Islam on the population, and are frustrated with the government that is believed to be enabling such atrocities. On December 7th, The U.S. State Department added Nigeria to their list of Countries of Particular Concern for tolerating “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.”  

Please pray for peace in Nigeria, and for the Lord to comfort those grieving the loss of loved ones due to violence.  Please also pray for the perpetrators of this attack, that they will be blessed with knowing the truth of the gospel and accept Jesus as their savior.

For interviews please contact Alison Garcia at press@persecution.org 

 

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    35 Christians Arrested During Prayer Meetings in Eritrea 

    04/16/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – According to a Release International report, soldiers raided a prayer meeting last month held by 23 people, mostly women, in Eritrea’s capital of Asmara. Around the same time, 660 miles southeast in the city of Assab, 12 additional persons were arrested while engaging in a prayer meeting in a home. Both groups were ... More

    Authorities in Pakistan Block Press Conference Regarding Blasphemy Accusations

    04/18/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to the Union of Catholic Asian News (UCAN), Christian leaders in Pakistan were blocked from holding a press conference regarding the arrest of two Christian nurses on blasphemy charges. The Christian leaders claim the press conference was postponed by authorities to prevent them from reveling new facts about ... More

    6 Killed in Nigeria by Suspected Fulani Militants 

    04/17/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – According to the Nigerian Tribune, suspected Fulani Jihadists invaded Wereng community in Plateau state on Thursday evening, killing six and severely injuring two.  “While they were resting, the gunmen, numbering about 15 who had probably been monitoring them appeared and shot at them at close range. They killed six of them on the spot while ... More

    Church Leaders in Papua Call for UN Investigation on Human Rights Abuse

    04/17/2021 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – Church leaders in Indonesia’s Papua are calling on the United Nations to investigate allegations of human rights abuse and a growing military presence as conflicts continue to take place throughout the island. The West Papua Council of Churches, concerned that the country has failed to deal with a humanitarian crisis ... More

    Azerbaijan Opens “Trophy Park” Celebrating Genocide

    On April 12, 2021, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Military Trophy Park in the capital of Baku which is dedicated to celebrating the country’s genocidal military conquest in Nagorno-Karabakh. More

Top stories

    35 Christians Arrested During Prayer Meetings in Eritrea 
    04/16/2021 Nigeria (Internatio... more
    Authorities in Pakistan Block Press Conference Regarding Blasphemy Accusations
    04/18/2021 Pakistan (Internati... more
    6 Killed in Nigeria by Suspected Fulani Militants 
    04/17/2021 Nigeria (Internatio... more

icc video
Korean Persecution: A Command or a Prize more
The Unstoppable River of God more
From Death to Life more

facebook feed