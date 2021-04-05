MONTHLY
Jordanian Coup Plot Suggests Insecurity for Region’s Christians

04/05/2021 Jordan (International Christian Concern) –  Former Jordanian crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the half-brother of King Abdullah II, has been on house arrest for several days following this past weekend’s coup attempt. More than a dozen people, including high-profile Jordanian politicians, were arrested on Saturday in connection to threats to the nation’s “security and stability”.

King Abdullah removed Hamzah from his position as crown prince in 2004. Since then, he has been stripped of political power but reportedly building ties with tribal leaders who are dissatisfied with the Jordanian rule. Some regional experts questioned the intensity of the coup, noting that the involvement of Jordan’s military would be required for any significant uprising, which at this time has not been indicated. Instead, tribal suggestions leaned more towards popular protests against the government.

Jordan has long appeared to be the most stable country in the region, receiving hundreds of thousands of refugees in the past decade, including Iraqi and Syrian Christians escaping ISIS. If Jordan’s political stability is in question, the region’s Christians may find themselves with no safe place to go.

