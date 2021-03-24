Leah Sharibu Gives Birth to Her Second Child While in Captivity

03/24/2021 Nigeria- According to the US-Nigeria Law Group, Leah Sharibu has given birth to her second child while in Boko Haram captivity, both of whom were born in the year 2020.

“Intelligence received on the status of Leah indicates that she has delivered a second child in captivity. While we have not corroborated this by multiple sources, a usually knowledgeable source indicated that she delivered a second child late last year. This means both children were born in 2020 as the terrorists announced her childbirth earlier in 2020. We are still investigating this,” reported the US-Nigeria Law group.



On February 19, 2018 at 5:30 pm, Boko Haram kidnapped 110 schoolgirls from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College located in northeast Nigeria. After a month of negotiations between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram, 104 out of the 105 girls left alive were released from captivity and returned home to their families. The jihadist militant terrorist group Boko Haram kept one girl, 14-year-old Leah Sharibu, who remains in captivity today due to her refusal to deny Christ and convert to Islam. For the past three years she has been held hostage and deemed a “slave for life” by her captors.

Leah has not been allowed any access to family or friends for the past three years. She has likely been forced to learn Islamic rules and Arabic as the group tries to force her to change to their beliefs. They have also likely used physical torment and mental attacks to try and break her faith in Christ. These kinds of tactics, to include beatings, brainwashing, drugging and sexual abuse have been commonly reported from women who have escaped Boko Haram captivity.

Leah’s mother, Rebecca Sharibu, recently told the Guardian that she was even willing to accept Leah’s husband as an in law if it would mean that she would be freed.

Please continue to pray for Leah Sharibu and her family, including her two young children. Pray that the Lord will grant wisdom to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government. Pray that Leah will be released, and that the Lord will ease the burdens of the trauma that she and her family have experienced. Pray for the healing of Nigeria, for the end of mass abductions and killings, and for the Lord to transform the hearts of those who persecute the church.

