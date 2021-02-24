Jihadist Fulani Kidnap Three Christians, Kill Church Elder

02/24/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – According to The Morning Star News, Fulani herdsmen shot and killed 65-year-old Mati Sani, a lay-leader of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and abducted three Christians while hospitalizing another. The attack occurred in Kankara County, Katsina state, in the early morning hours of February 16th.

Mati Sani’s son, Reverend Ali Mati, was paraphrased in a Morning Star News report: “’Fulani Bandits’ also abducted Ibrahim Lawal, Mamar Rahila and Hafsat Yusuf, besides shooting and wounding Danjuma Sani Mati, who was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center in the city of Katsina. The victims are all Christians who are related to each other” said Mati.

This past December, Kankara County was also attacked by Fulani militant herdsmen when students at the Government Secondary School were abducted, only to be released after a government paid ransom.

The United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief, (APPG), commented on Nigeria’s lack of governmental control over killer Fulani: “In 2015, Muhammadu Buhari, a Fulani, was elected president of Nigeria…he has done virtually nothing to address the behavior of his fellow tribesmen in the Middle Belt and in the south of the country”. On December 7th, The U.S. State Department added Nigeria to their list of Countries of Particular Concern for tolerating “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.”

Please pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government, that God will give them the wisdom and strength to eradicate corruption in their political systems. Please join us in praying for our brothers and sisters in Nigeria, for the Lord to strengthen the Nigerian church and heal His persecuted children of their trauma. Please also pray for the souls of those who persecute the church, that all will repent and find salvation in Christ.

