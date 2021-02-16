MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

16 Killed, Church Destroyed in DRC Attack

02/16/2021 DRC (International Christian Concern) – 16 people were killed and a Catholic church was burned down on Sunday during an attack in the northeastern Ituri province of DRC, according to Reuters global news agency. A reported 13 civilians and three soldiers were fatally wounded during the attack, suspected to be perpetrated by the Islamist terrorist group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

While a large majority (85-90%) of DRC’s population is Christian, violence rooted in Islamic extremism continues to worsen, putting the country at number 40 on the 2021 Open Doors World Watch List for Christian persecution. This violence is mainly restricted to the eastern side of the country, where the government has very little control or power.

“These predominantly Christian communities are attacked by an Islamic extremist group with a clear Islamic expansionist agenda,” Open Doors spokesperson Illia Djadi stated in reference to ADF, “We need to pay attention to these events because what is happening in eastern DRC, the killing of innocent civilians on an almost daily basis, is an underreported tragedy”.

Please continue to pray for the healing of those traumatized by violence in the DRC, for the Lord to strengthen government protection over its people and bring peace to the nation, and for the love of Jesus to redeem the souls of those who persecute the church.

For interviews please contact Alison Garcia at press@persecution.org. 

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    16 Killed, Church Destroyed in DRC Attack

    02/16/2021 DRC (International Christian Concern) – 16 people were killed and a Catholic church was burned down on Sunday during an attack in the northeastern Ituri province of DRC, according to Reuters global news agency. A reported 13 civilians and three soldiers were fatally wounded during the attack, suspected to be perpetrated by the Islamist terrorist group ... More

    Two Christian Evangelists Charged with Committing Blasphemy in Pakistan

    International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that two Christian evangelists are being charged with violating Pakistan’s notorious blasphemy law and could face a mandatory death sentence if found guilty. The two Christians are being accused of making derogatory remarks against Islam, the Quran, and offending the religious sentiments of a Muslim while preaching in Lahore ... More

    Christians in Northeast India Hospitalized and Arrested After Brutal Attack by Radical Nationalists

    02/17/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On February 11, Christians in India’s Jharkhand state were brutally attacked by religious nationalists who accused them of constructing an unauthorized church and converting people to Christianity. As a result of the attack, three Christians were hospitalized with serious injuries and 12 were falsely charged of various crimes. The attack ... More

    750 Christians Reported Dead Defending Supposed Ark of the Covenant

    The conflict between the Ethiopian federal troops and the allied Amhara militia fighting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has plagued Tigray’s northern region, home to many churches and other places of worship. One of these churches in Aksum, the Maryam Tsiyon Church, is where most Ethiopian Christians believe to house the Ark of the Covenant ... More

    Islamic Extremism in Mozambique  Continues

    02/17/2021 Mozambique (International Christian Concern) – Since 2017, there have been over 1,300 civilian deaths caused by Islamic extremism in northern Mozambique. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) reports that in the past three years there have been 776 “organized violence events”, 2,578 "fatalities from organized violence" and 1,305 “fatalities from civilian targeting” in the Cabo Delgado province ... More

Top stories

    A destroyed jeep still sits where it was last parked in the courtyard of a Catholic compound in Kandhamal, India. During the Summer of 2008, and violent mob of Hindu nationalists forcibly entered the property where they proceeded to rape the nuns, destroy the building, and set fire to the jeep. The compound has since been rebuilt, and remains active in ministry. Kandhamal, India. 2018. Photo: John Fredricks
    16 Killed, Church Destroyed in DRC Attack
    02/16/2021 DRC (International... more
    Lahore, Pakistan
    Two Christian Evangelists Charged with Committing Blasphemy in Pakistan
    International Christian Concer... more
    John Fredricks
    Christians in Northeast India Hospitalized and Arrested After Brutal Attack by Radical Nationalists
    02/17/2021 India (Internationa... more

icc video
Turkey Has Been Slowly Suffocating Its Christian Community more
How far would you walk to share the Gospel? more
Infusing a Community with Blessing more

facebook feed