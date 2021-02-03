Pastor Killed by Suspected Fulani Herdsmen

2/3/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern)- Pastor Amos Arijesuyo was shot and killed when suspected Fulani Militants ambushed his vehicle while on route from Ibadan to Akure.

“His vehicle ran into an ambush laid by herdsmen who were operating on the road around 5:30 p.m.,” Adegbenro Adebanjo, university deputy director of corporate communications, said in a press statement. “The herdsmen shot sporadically at the vehicle, targeting the five occupants, and unfortunately some of the bullets hit Dr. Arijesuyo and the driver.”

The driver was able to escape the ambush and seek medical help. Unfortunately, Pastor Arijesuyo succumbed to the fatal gunshot wounds.

Amos Arijesuyo was the beloved pastor at Christ Apostolic Church, as well as a professor at the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) in Akure, Ondo state. Joseph Ayodele, a member of Pastor Arijesuyo’s congregation, described him to the Morning Star as “a passionate man of the Word.”

In Nigeria, more Christians are murdered for their faith than any other country. The Fulani Militia is the fourth deadliest terror group in the world, and has surpassed Boko Haram as the greatest threat to Nigerian Christians. Please pray for the victims of these brutal attacks, especially the wife, children and family members of Pastor Amos Arijesuyo. Please pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government to protect their Christian citizens.

