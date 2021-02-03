MONTHLY
Pastor Killed by Suspected Fulani Herdsmen

2/3/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern)- Pastor Amos Arijesuyo was shot and killed when suspected Fulani Militants ambushed his vehicle while on route from Ibadan to Akure. 

 

“His vehicle ran into an ambush laid by herdsmen who were operating on the road around 5:30 p.m.,” Adegbenro Adebanjo, university deputy director of corporate communications, said in a press statement. “The herdsmen shot sporadically at the vehicle, targeting the five occupants, and unfortunately some of the bullets hit Dr. Arijesuyo and the driver.”

 

The driver was able to escape the ambush and seek medical help. Unfortunately, Pastor Arijesuyo succumbed to the fatal gunshot wounds.

 

Amos Arijesuyo was the beloved pastor at Christ Apostolic Church, as well as a professor at the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) in Akure, Ondo state. Joseph Ayodele, a member of Pastor Arijesuyo’s congregation, described him to the Morning Star as “a passionate man of the Word.” 

 

In Nigeria, more Christians are murdered for their faith than any other country. The Fulani Militia is the fourth deadliest terror group in the world, and has surpassed Boko Haram as the greatest threat to Nigerian Christians. Please pray for the victims of these brutal attacks, especially the wife, children and family members of Pastor Amos Arijesuyo. Please pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government to protect their Christian citizens.

 

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

Top Stories

    750 Christians Reported Dead Defending Supposed Ark of the Covenant

    The conflict between the Ethiopian federal troops and the allied Amhara militia fighting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has plagued Tigray’s northern region, home to many churches and other places of worship. One of these churches in Aksum, the Maryam Tsiyon Church, is where most Ethiopian Christians believe to house the Ark of the Covenant ... More

    Turkey Targets Christian in North Cyprus

    02/03/2021 Cyprus (International Christian Concern) –  An expatriate Christian living in North Cyprus had his home and business raided and his name slandered in Turkish media. Ryan Keating formerly resided in Turkey but was targeted for his Christian faith and activity and later moved to North Cyprus. Deportation is a common tactic used by Turkey to ... More

    Islamic Extremists Attack Christian Communities, Killing Over 100

    2/4/2021 Democratic Republic of the Congo (International Christian Concern)- A majority of the 100 people killed by Islamic extremists last month were Christians, reports the persecution watchdog Open Doors. Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group whose primary aim is to assault, kidnap, and kill Christians, is believed to be responsible for the series of ... More

    Another Christian Worship Service Brutally Attacked by Radicals in Southern India

    02/04/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On January 31, a mob of radical Hindu nationalists attacked a Christian worship service in southern India. As a result of the attack, 28 Christians were injured, including six that required hospitalization. The attack took place in Horahalli village, located in the Ramnagara District of Karnataka. According to witnesses, a ... More

    Christian Conference Venue Burned Down in Nigeria

    2/5/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern)- On January 27, suspected Fulani herdsmen set fire to the venue of an upcoming Christian Conference, reports Morning Star News. The ECWA Youth Fellowship Conference was scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday in Zonzon, Zangon Kataf County, Kaduna state, just two days after the building was burned down. One of ... More

