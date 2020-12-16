MONTHLY
Boko Haram Claims Kidnap of Schoolboys, Threaten Christians Before Christmas

12/16/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau claimed the abduction of more than 300 boys from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara town, Katsina State. The attack, which took place on Friday December 11, is the largest abduction of people in recent history in Nigeria. It is very similar to past abductions by the group, including the kidnap of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok Nigeria. That abduction led to the #Bringbackourgirls Campaign, which is still seeking to rescue more than 100 of those girls. Unlike the Chibok attack however, most of those abducted appear to be Muslim believers. What this will likely mean is that for those who are Christians, they will likely be forced to convert or be held back when the rest are released, similar to Leah Sharibu from Dapchi.

There is doubt that this claim is true however. Many in power in the region believe that the attack was carried out by another gang of bandits. This gang has already contacted the Katsina State government with ransom demands for the boys. It may true though that the gang has sold many of the boys to Boko Haram, who uses kidnapping like this to recruit more fighters or slaves.

In another video, Boko Haram also claimed an attack that took place on Sunday December 13 in Diffa, Niger. This attack led to the deaths of at least 27 people and the destruction of thousands of homes and properties. In the video, the spokesman tells Christians that they can expect many more attacks like this, especially leading up to Christmas. This is a terrible sign as we head into the holiday season. Every year, Christians face attacks around the world due to their faith. This is especially true in countries where they are the minority or where extremist groups hold power. Please pray for the return of the 300 boys quickly and safely and for Christians to remain safe during this Christmas season.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

