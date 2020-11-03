MONTHLY
American Missionary Rescued by Navy Seals in Nigeria

11/03/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – On October 27, a missionary named Phillip Walton, was at his home in the town of Birnin Konni, Niger. This town is near the border with Nigeria. He was there with his family, when gunmen entered his home early that morning and ultimately abducted him. While his family was safe, he was missing for several days. The kidnappers finally released a ransom request of 1 million dollars, and said that if the ransom was not paid, they would turn him over to one of the extremist groups operating in northern Nigeria.

On Saturday October 31, the US navy Seals were sent to rescue Philip from the abductors. According to Jonathan Hoffman, the public affairs assistant to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, “This American citizen (Philip) is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State… No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation.”

Thankfully, this abduction ended with the safe return of Philip, who is still in the care of the State Department. These kinds of kidnappings often end either with the payment of a large ransom, which is then used to sponsor further terrorism, or with the death of the abductee. Praise God for the safe return of Philip.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

Top Stories

    Boko Haram Kills 12 Christians, Kidnaps Others

    11/05/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Militants believed to part of the original Boko Haram sect under the leadership of Abubakar Shekau attacked Takulashi village near Chibok. The attack took place on November 1, 2020 when six gun trucks filled with insurgents entered the village and started shooting. They killed 12 Christians during the attack ... More

    Chinese Christian Summoned for Speaking on “Christianity and Chinese Culture”

    11/05/2020 China (International Christian Concern) – Ran Yunfei, a Chinese writer and a high-profile democracy activist who converted to Christianity in 2016, was briefly summoned on November 4 by the police after he gave a lecture in the webinar titled “Christianity and Chinese Culture.” Ran, who was baptized by Pastor Wang Yi at Chengdu’s Early Rain ... More

    High Court in Pakistan Orders Police to Recover Arzoo Raja

    11/02/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights tweeted that the Sindh High Court has ordered Arzoo Raja, a 13-year-old Christian girl, be recovered by police and moved into a shelter home. This comes almost a month after Arzoo’s parents claim their daughter was abducted, forcefully converted, and forcefully married by their ... More

    Young Christian Boy Beaten in Somalia

    11/04/2020 Somalia (International Christian Concern) – Morningstar News released a report about a 7 year old Christian boy being beaten in Somalia. In the report, the website says that they received a message from a Christian man in Somalia who has been persecuted for many years. The man, unnamed for security reasons, says that he ... More

    Court in Pakistan Orders Medical Report to Determine Christian Teen’s Age

    11/05/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to local sources, a two-judge bench in the Sindh High Court has ordered the Interior Health Secretary to constitute a medical board to determine the actual age of Arzoo Raja, a Christian teen reportedly abducted and married by her 44-year-old Muslim neighbor. The court further ordered the findings ... More

