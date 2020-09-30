MONTHLY
Forced Conversion Survivor in Pakistan Escapes Kidnapper and Reunites with Family

09/30/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – On September 8, Mehwish Hidayat, a 22-year-old Christian, was reunited with her family after spending three months in captivity. In June, Khurram Shehzad, a Muslim, abducted Hidayat while she traveled to her job at a garment factory in Lahore, Pakistan.

According to Hidayat, Shehzad and several other armed men abducted her while she was waiting for the bus on June 3.

It was around 7:30 in the morning when I left for the garment factory,” Hidayat told International Christian Concern (ICC). “I was waiting for my bus along with six to eight girls. Suddenly, two armed men appeared from a white car. They showed their guns and warned everyone not to interfere.

The kidnappers then dragged me into the car,” Hidayat continued. “All the other girls started shouting, but none of them was in a position to save me as the kidnappers threatened them with their guns.

For the next three months, Shehzad kept Hidayat in his custody. To justify this captivity, Shehzad fraudulently claimed that Hidayat had converted to Islam and married him.

For three months Shehzad kept shifting from one city to another and sexually assaulted me,” Hidayat told ICC. “He often tortured me for refusing to sign the conversion and marriage certificate. He forced me to recite Islamic proclamations and verses. However, I remained committed to my Christian faith.

In June, Hidayat was produced before a court to make a statement regarding the marriage and conversion. Under threat, Hidayat gave tainted testimony in support of Shehzad.

My statement in the court was in favor of my kidnapper, however, I made that statement to save my family and protect myself,” Hidayat explained to ICC. “Shehzad threatened me and my family with death threats if I went against his will.

After three months in Shehzad’s custody, Hidayat seized an opportunity to escape. She fled Shehzad and reunited with her family in Lahore.

I escaped from Shehzad’s custody and rejoined my family,” Hidayat told ICC. “However, our lives will always be in danger. My family is continuously receiving threats from Shehzad.

According to a study by the Movement for Solidarity and Peace Pakistan, an estimated 1,000 Christian and Hindu women are abducted, forcefully married, and forcefully converted to Islam every year. Sexual assaults and fraudulent marriages are used by perpetrators to entrap victims and authorities are often complicit.

The issue of religion is also often injected into cases of sexual assault to place victims from religious minority communities at a disadvantage. Playing upon religious biases, perpetrators know they can cover up and justify their crimes by introducing an element of religion.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Pope Francis Did Not Receive Hong Kong’s Emeritus Bishop

    09/29/2020 Hong Kong (International Christian Concern) – Last week, the bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen, travelled to Rome with the hope to appeal to Pope Francis a plea for the appointment of a new bishop for Hong Kong and the impending renewal of a Sino-Vatican deal. However, for three days, the 88-year-old bishop ... More

    Kidnapped Priest Tortured to Force Him to Join State-Sanctioned Church

    09/28/2020 China (International Christian Concern) – A priest from the Diocese of Mindong who was kidnapped by the Chinese government, was tortured during his detention in an effort to solicit his membership in the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA). Priest Liu Maochun was visiting his parents in a hospital in Guangdong province on September 1, when ... More

    Christian Siblings in Uganda Abducted and Sold to Witchdoctor

    09/29/2020 Uganda (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, Sulaiman Pulisi, a former Imam in eastern Uganda, became a Christian in 2017 and led his two young children to Christ. In July 2018, Pulisi's son, Abdulmajidu, then age 11, and daughter, then age 13, disappeared from their home in eastern Uganda. Morning Star News ... More

    500 Christians Killed in Ethiopia since June, Report States

    09/08/2020 Ethiopia (International Christian Concern) – Ethiopia is home to one of the oldest churches in the world. It is believed that the first people to convert to Christianity lived were brought to the faith by Matthew and Bartholomew, as well as the Ethiopian Eunuch who spoke with Phillip. The Ethiopian orthodox church was then ... More

