MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

Iran Compels Family Separation for Christians

09/25/2020 Iran (International Christian Concern) –  An Iranian Christian convert couple arrested this past July have lost their appeal to retain custody of their adopted daughter, who is just over one-year-old.

Sam Khosravi and Maryam Falahi were arrested following a raid of their house in the Persian Gulf city of Bushehr. Sam was sentenced to a year in prison followed by two years of internal exile. Maryam was fined 8 million tomans. Both were given work restrictions. The custody hearing followed these events.

They had adopted their daughter Lydia in 2019, who has health issues and was previously placed in an orphanage. Some have commented that the language by the judge during their lost custody hearing indicate reluctance on his part to rule against the family. Iran’s judiciary is not independent and strongly influenced by the Ministry of Intelligence. It is likely that Lydia will once again become a ward of the state, and that she may not ever again be adopted.

Adoption is a highly contentious issue in the Middle East, and adopting across religious faiths is often not possible. In other examples of forced family separation, some Iranian Christians are forced to flee the country in order to escape persecution.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org. 

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Iran Compels Family Separation for Christians

    09/25/2020 Iran (International Christian Concern) –  An Iranian Christian convert couple arrested this past July have lost their appeal to retain custody of their adopted daughter, who is just over one-year-old. Sam Khosravi and Maryam Falahi were arrested following a raid of their house in the Persian Gulf city of Bushehr. Sam was sentenced to a ... More

    Fifty Chinese Christians Arrested in Raid on House Church

    09/25/2020 China (International Christian Concern) – China's Public Security Bureau of Nanbu deployed over 30 police officers to raid an underground Protestant house church, known as Sola Fide. When police arrived on the scene, they arrested 50 Sola Fide members. Police tore down crosses, Christian symbols, and destroyed hymnbooks and Bibles. The church's sound system, air ... More

    Pastor in West Papua Murdered Amid Regional Tensions

    09/22/2020 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – On September 19, unknown assailants shot and killed Pastor Jeremiah Zanambani at his farm in Intan Jaya, Papua. Pastor Zanambani was known across Indonesia for his servant's heart and translating the Bible into Papua's Moni dialect. More

    Egyptian Host Singles Out Unveiled Women

    09/26/2020 Egypt (International Christian Concern) –  A TV host on Egyptian news channel CBC commented that there is a “devil” inside women who do not wear a hijab. The comments have stirred a number of reactions, especially consider that the presenter was herself unveiled. Her comment hit at a tender ignition point within Egyptian society. Christian ... More

    Fifteen Christian Families Left Homeless After Attack in India

    09/24/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to sources reached by International Christian Concern (ICC), 15 Christian families from three villages in India’s Chhattisgarh state were left homeless after being attacked by religious fanatics. Local Christians claim the attack took place after the families refused to recant their Christian faith. On September 22, members of the ... More

Top stories

    Iran Compels Family Separation for Christians
    09/25/2020 Iran (International... more
    Fifty Chinese Christians Arrested in Raid on House Church
    09/25/2020 China (Internationa... more
    Pastor in West Papua Murdered Amid Regional Tensions
    09/22/2020 Indonesia (Internat... more

icc video
The War on Religion in China more
Justice for Huma more
Planting Seeds of Hope in Nigeria more

facebook feed