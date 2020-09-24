MONTHLY
Algeria’s Constitution: Better or Worse for Christians?

09/24/2020 Algeria (International Christian Concern) – Algerian Christians have expressed concern regarding the released draft of a revised constitution, which is expected to be voted upon through a popular referendum this November.

According to the new Constitution’s draft, Article 51 states: “The freedom of opinion is inviolable. The freedom to exercise worship is guaranteed if it is exercised in accordance with the law. The state ensures the protection of places of worship from any political or ideological influence.”

For comparison, the current constitution states in Article 42: Freedom of conscience and freedom of opinion shall be inviolable. Freedom of worship shall be guaranteed in compliance with the law.”

Some Algerian church leaders have expressed concern that the current draft is vaguer because it drops the phrase “freedom of conscience.” They also point out that Algeria has created a legal system regulating churches which is impossible to follow. For example, since 2006 new churches are supposed to gain legal recognition through a committee that has simply never met. They have thus sought out legal alternatives to gaining recognition. Despite this, Algeria has closed multiple churches.

The added language in the constitution regarding protection of places of worship may be in response to international pressure. However, such protection means little if Algeria does not adopt an active approach towards religious freedom. Sadly, this approach has been lacking for well over a decade. For more information, see ICC’s brief on Religious Freedom in Algeria.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org. 

Top Stories

    Kidnapped Priest Tortured to Force Him to Join State-Sanctioned Church

    09/28/2020 China (International Christian Concern) – A priest from the Diocese of Mindong who was kidnapped by the Chinese government, was tortured during his detention in an effort to solicit his membership in the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA). Priest Liu Maochun was visiting his parents in a hospital in Guangdong province on September 1, when ... More

    Senate Committee in Pakistan Rejects Bill to Protect Religious Minorities

    09/28/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – A Senate committee in Pakistan rejected a bill calling for the protection of religious minorities last Thursday, September 24. In rejecting the bill, a member of the committee claimed that a bill for the protection of the rights of Muslims should be presented instead. The Protection of Rights of Minorities ... More

    Pope Francis Did Not Receive Hong Kong’s Emeritus Bishop

    09/29/2020 Hong Kong (International Christian Concern) – Last week, the bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen, travelled to Rome with the hope to appeal to Pope Francis a plea for the appointment of a new bishop for Hong Kong and the impending renewal of a Sino-Vatican deal. However, for three days, the 88-year-old bishop ... More

    Iran Compels Family Separation for Christians

    09/25/2020 Iran (International Christian Concern) –  An Iranian Christian convert couple arrested this past July have lost their appeal to retain custody of their adopted daughter, who is just over one-year-old. Sam Khosravi and Maryam Falahi were arrested following a raid of their house in the Persian Gulf city of Bushehr. Sam was sentenced to a ... More

    Armenian Patriarchate Threatened Over Azerbaijani Conflict

    09/29/2020 Turkey (International Christian Concern) –  A demonstration of Azerbaijani flags occurred on the Istanbul Kumpapi street where the Armenian Patriarchate is located. Armenian Member of Parliament, Garo Paylan, stated, “Allowing such a demonstration to be held on the street where the Armenian Patriarchate is located is a provocation. I urge the government to take ... More

