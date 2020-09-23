MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

Twin Christian Girls Kidnapped in Katsina, Nigeria

09/23/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – According to Morningstar News, Twin sisters, Hassana and Hussaina Garba, daughters of a church elder, were kidnapped from their home in Katsina State on Friday September 18. During the abduction, their father, Ibrahim Garba, was also shot by the assailants. He survived the shooting, but is in the hospital receiving medical care. This attack came just days after another pastor and three other Christians in a north-central state were killed earlier this month.

MorningStar said that Charles Yahaya a resident of the area believes that this kidnapping is just one of many that have taken place in recent years. He believes that young Christian women are being targeted for kidnappings so that they can be forced into Islam and sold as wives. “Testimonies and exhibits at the crime scene show that the kidnappers were very organized, very informed on their target and heavily armed. This is one incident among many. It is the sustained and targeted kidnapping of Christian girls in northern Nigeria, after which they are forcefully converted to Islam and married off, thereby becoming sex slaves. Something is going on in our country that needs to be addressed systematically and collectively by all well-meaning citizens.

Kidnapping for ransom and kidnapping for conversion have both become big business in Nigeria. Many young girls have been taking by both criminals and terror groups such as Boko Haram. These girls disappear and are sold into slavery as wives or are used in suicide bombings. Please pray these two young girls who are being held against their will and may very well be treated as less than human.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Algeria’s Constitution: Better or Worse for Christians?

    09/24/2020 Algeria (International Christian Concern) – Algerian Christians have expressed concern regarding the released draft of a revised constitution, which is expected to be voted upon through a popular referendum this November. According to the new Constitution’s draft, Article 51 states: “The freedom of opinion is inviolable. The freedom to exercise worship is guaranteed if it ... More

    Twin Christian Girls Kidnapped in Katsina, Nigeria

    09/23/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – According to Morningstar News, Twin sisters, Hassana and Hussaina Garba, daughters of a church elder, were kidnapped from their home in Katsina State on Friday September 18. During the abduction, their father, Ibrahim Garba, was also shot by the assailants. He survived the shooting, but is in the hospital ... More

    The War on Religion in China

    Over the past few years, we have only seen the persecution of Christians and other religious minorities increase in China. More

    Fifteen Christian Families Left Homeless After Attack in India

    09/24/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to sources reached by International Christian Concern (ICC), 15 Christian families from three villages in India’s Chhattisgarh state were left homeless after being attacked by religious fanatics. Local Christians claim the attack took place after the families refused to recant their Christian faith. On September 22, members of the ... More

    Anti-Christian Conspiracy Used to Justify Proposed NGO Restrictions in India

    09/23/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – Earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government proposed adding new restrictions to India’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA). Based on the debate in parliament, an often used anti-Christian conspiracy theory is being used to partially justify the proposed restrictions. The proposed restrictions would require NGOs to use ... More

Top stories

    Algeria’s Constitution: Better or Worse for Christians?
    09/24/2020 Algeria (Internatio... more
    Twin Christian Girls Kidnapped in Katsina, Nigeria
    09/23/2020 Nigeria (Internatio... more
    The War on Religion in China
    Over the past few years, we ha... more

icc video
The War on Religion in China more
Justice for Huma more
Planting Seeds of Hope in Nigeria more

facebook feed