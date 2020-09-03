MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

ICC Launches Petition for Justice in the Case of Huma Younus

9/3/2020 Washington, DC (International Christian Concern) – Today, ICC published a petition calling for justice in the case of Huma Younus, a 15 year old Christian girl who was abducted almost a full year ago in the Sindh province of Pakistan.  Despite attempts by her family to pursue her freedom in Pakistani courts, Huma remains in the custody of her abductors.

In October of 2019, Abdul Jabbar, a man commonly hired by the Younus family for transportation purposes, kidnapped Huma at gunpoint, who was 14 years old at the time.  In the following days, Huma’s parents Younis and Nagheena received WhatsApp messages from Jabbar’s brother.  The messages showed a series of documents, showing that Huma had been forcibly married to Jabbar and converted to Islam.  Upon further examination, these documents had clearly been falsified, listing Huma as 18 years old to justify the marriage.

The parents filed a case in Pakistani courts to try and gain Huma’s freedom and have her returned.  As a result, they received death threats, coming in the form of videos depicting Jabbar’s associates using threatening language while firing guns.  Nevertheless, Huma’s parents continued to pursue legal action with little success.

In an early ruling, the local court validated Huma’s marriage to Jabbar, citing Islamic laws allowing marriage after a girl has begun her menstrual cycles, which Huma had.  However, this law differs from Pakistani law.  Specifically, the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act forbids marriage under the age of 18, clearly outlawing Huma’s marriage with Jabbar.  Moreover, this is not the only law that would invalidate the marriage.  According to Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code, any marriage which takes place between an abductor and an abductee is invalid.

Huma’s parents appealed the case, again with no success, with the appellate court upholding the marriage and ruling that Huma is to stay in the custody of her abductors.  Most recently, ICC learned that Huma is also now pregnant by Jabbar, and is being held in a single room.

ICC hopes that the petition, addressed to Chief Minister of Sindh Province Syed Murad Ali Shah, will call attention to the case among the authorities in Sindh in order to right the wrongs perpetuated by the court.  Huma’s case is merely one in hundreds of similar cases, in which Christian and Hindu girls are abducted and forced to marry Muslim men and convert to Islam.

We urge you to please sign this petition to return Huma rightfully to her family and bring her abductors to justice.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Barbershop in Pakistan Ransacked for Playing Christian Music and Portraying Christian Symbols

    09/02/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – In early August, a Christian-owned barbershop in Lahore, Pakistan was ransacked and forced to close because it publically displayed Christian symbols and played Christian music. According to the Christian owners, local police have sided with the people who ransacked the barbershop leaving them without a livelihood. “We were running the ... More

    Pakistan Records 42 Blasphemy Accusations in 30 Days

    09/03/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to the media outlet Naya Daur, at least 42 blasphemy cases have been registered in Pakistan in the last 30 days. This data was reportedly compiled by a social media user and published on Twitter. Most of the 42 blasphemy accusations were made against the Shia community with charges ... More

    Pakistani Christian Arrested for Blasphemy After Pages of Quran Discovered in Drain

    International Christian Concern has learned that a Christian man in Pakistan’s Khybar Pakhtunkhwa province has been arrested and charged under the country’s notorious blasphemy laws. More

    Church in Southern India Demolished by Unknown Assailants

    09/01/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – A church in India’s southern state of Telangana was completely demolished in the middle of the night on August 30, 2020. According to a local pastor, radical Hindu nationalists are likely behind the demolition of the church after months of threats. According to Pastor Spurgen, a leader of the Khammam ... More

    Malaysian MP Who Called the Bible “Corrupted,” Refuses to Apologize

    08/31/2020 Malaysia (International Christian Concern) – A Malaysian member of the parliament refuses to apologize to Christians for saying that the Bible has been “manipulated” or “corrupted.” He also said that Christians should not be offended, claiming his statement was “a fact.” Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh made the offensive remark on August ... More

Top stories

    Barbershop in Pakistan Ransacked for Playing Christian Music and Portraying Christian Symbols
    09/02/2020 Pakistan (Internati... more
    Pakistan Records 42 Blasphemy Accusations in 30 Days
    09/03/2020 Pakistan (Internati... more
    Pakistani Christian Arrested for Blasphemy After Pages of Quran Discovered in Drain
    International Christian Concer... more

icc video
The Ongoing Persecution of Early Rain Covenant Church more
The Real Scoop on the Hagia Sophia more
“They Beat My Daughter to the Point of Being Unconscious” more

facebook feed