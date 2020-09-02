MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

Thien An Monks Reject False Media Accusations

09/02/2020 Vietnam (International Christian Concern) – On August 17, a Vietnamese state-run Radio and Television Station aired a documentary, Some Monks at Thien An Monastery Appropriate Land and Distort the Truth. The six-and-a-half-minute documentary reportedly claimed the monks were cutting down pine trees and invading land illegally.

For weeks, these monks based in Thien An have been surrounded by government-employed protesters. The documentary was an attack against the character of the monks. The documentary presenter, Nguyen Thi Diem My, said the monks posted videos and posts vilifying the authorities, posing as the protesters, etc. However, Benedictine monks from the monastery rejected his claims.

In fact, according to UCA News, the monks say, the documentary “follows the provincial government’s sponsoring of public security officers, police and gangsters who posed as the people and illegally broke into the monastery on Aug. 10-11.” The monks also said they have proof of ownership of the 107-hectare land since 1940.

The land the government took over rightly belonged to the monks. Land which the monks have petitioned to reclaim, to no avail. The documentary has devastated trust in the press in Vietnam and abroad, as well as the monks’ dignity.

Father Tam invited government authorities and protesters on August 23, saying, “We would like to receive cooperation from you to deal with the case legally and objectively.” Otherwise, the monastery will hand it to the local government.

Pray that the Thien An monks will receive justice after years of local government oppression and land-grabbing attempts.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

 

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Barbershop in Pakistan Ransacked for Playing Christian Music and Portraying Christian Symbols

    09/02/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – In early August, a Christian-owned barbershop in Lahore, Pakistan was ransacked and forced to close because it publically displayed Christian symbols and played Christian music. According to the Christian owners, local police have sided with the people who ransacked the barbershop leaving them without a livelihood. “We were running the ... More

    Malaysian MP Who Called the Bible “Corrupted,” Refuses to Apologize

    08/31/2020 Malaysia (International Christian Concern) – A Malaysian member of the parliament refuses to apologize to Christians for saying that the Bible has been “manipulated” or “corrupted.” He also said that Christians should not be offended, claiming his statement was “a fact.” Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh made the offensive remark on August ... More

    Pakistani Christian Arrested for Blasphemy After Pages of Quran Discovered in Drain

    International Christian Concern has learned that a Christian man in Pakistan’s Khybar Pakhtunkhwa province has been arrested and charged under the country’s notorious blasphemy laws. More

    Two Iranian Christian Converts Arrested

    09/02/2020 Iran (International Christian Concern) – Persian news reports that two Christian converts living in the Iranian city of Sardasht have been arrested and taken to an unknown location. Details regarding their arrests remain scarce. Their arrests occur within the broader context of Iran increasing pressure on Christians. Persecution had briefly paused at the start of ... More

    Announcement of Anti-Conversion Law Sparks Anti-Christian Violence in Northern India

    In June, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manoharlal Kattar, announced that his government would soon propose a bill to regulate religious conversions. More

Top stories

    Barbershop in Pakistan Ransacked for Playing Christian Music and Portraying Christian Symbols
    09/02/2020 Pakistan (Internati... more
    Malaysian MP Who Called the Bible “Corrupted,” Refuses to Apologize
    08/31/2020 Malaysia (Internati... more
    Pakistani Christian Arrested for Blasphemy After Pages of Quran Discovered in Drain
    International Christian Concer... more

icc video
The Ongoing Persecution of Early Rain Covenant Church more
The Real Scoop on the Hagia Sophia more
“They Beat My Daughter to the Point of Being Unconscious” more

facebook feed