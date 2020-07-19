MONTHLY
Hate and Violence Against Christians Increases Despite Pandemic in India

07/19/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to The Siasat Daily, a mid-year report from the Religious Liberty Commission of Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFIRLC) showed an increase of hate and violence against Christians despite COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdown.

The absolute sense of impunity, generated by the pandemic and lockdown, and the absence of civil society on the streets and in the courts, has aggravated the environment of targeted hate and violence against Christians in major states and the National Capital Territory,” EFIRLC said in their report.

The 33-page report stated that the situation for Indian Christians worsened in the first six months of 2020. The report specifically noted that police were resistant to register cases and religiously motivated crimes went unreported or under reported.

Uttar Pradesh, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has the dubious distinction of topping the persecution scale with 32 cases of hate crimes,” the EFIRLC stated. “Tamil Nadu also made headlines with some very troubling cases of violence. Tribal states, such as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, also saw a renewed spurt of persecution with 24 and 10 cases recorded.

EFIRLC demanded that the BJP-led government enact legislation to protection religious minorities. The EFIRLC also encouraged the enforcement of law against individuals and groups promoting hate, violence, and false accusations against Indian Christians.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

Top Stories

    Muslim Cleric Promotes Hatred Against Christians in Pakistan

    07/18/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – Church leaders in Pakistan have raised concern over a video that went viral on social media that prompted hate against Christians. On that video, published on YouTube, a Muslim cleric uttered derogatory remarks against Christians, particularly Pakistani Christians. In the video, the cleric called himself, "An orderly spiritual person in ... More

    Christians in China Briefly Detained for Passing Gospel Tracts

    07/19/2020 China (International Christian Concern) – Across China, the act of passing gospel tracts on the streets has increasingly been targeted by the authorities, with Christians being taken away for administrative detention. A Christian in Jiangxi province recently told China Aid that while they used to be able to spread the gospel openly, without local authorities ... More

    North Korea’s Secret Christians

    By Linda Burkle, PhD Several years ago, on two different occasions, I had the opportunity to worship at Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea. With about 480,000 members, it is the considered to be the largest Christian church in the world. Many travelers from other nations come to worship there and translation equipment is ... More

    Christian Sanitation Worker Physically Assaulted in Pakistan

    07/20/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – On June 28, Aslam Masih, a Christian sanitation worker in Lahore, was beaten and abused by Ramzan Bhatti and a group of other Muslims while cleaning the streets of the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society, a well-developed residential neighborhood in Lahore. The attack reported took place after Masih refused to ... More

    Recent Killings Have Indian Christians Fearful of a Deadly New Trend

    In just over a month, four Christians, including a woman, a teenager, and a pastor, were killed in India because of their faith. More

