Hate and Violence Against Christians Increases Despite Pandemic in India

07/19/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to The Siasat Daily, a mid-year report from the Religious Liberty Commission of Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFIRLC) showed an increase of hate and violence against Christians despite COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdown.

“The absolute sense of impunity, generated by the pandemic and lockdown, and the absence of civil society on the streets and in the courts, has aggravated the environment of targeted hate and violence against Christians in major states and the National Capital Territory,” EFIRLC said in their report.

The 33-page report stated that the situation for Indian Christians worsened in the first six months of 2020. The report specifically noted that police were resistant to register cases and religiously motivated crimes went unreported or under reported.

“Uttar Pradesh, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has the dubious distinction of topping the persecution scale with 32 cases of hate crimes,” the EFIRLC stated. “Tamil Nadu also made headlines with some very troubling cases of violence. Tribal states, such as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, also saw a renewed spurt of persecution with 24 and 10 cases recorded.”

EFIRLC demanded that the BJP-led government enact legislation to protection religious minorities. The EFIRLC also encouraged the enforcement of law against individuals and groups promoting hate, violence, and false accusations against Indian Christians.

