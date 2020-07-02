MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

Christian Father and Son Murder by Police in India Sparks Public Protests

07/02/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Asia News, two Christians died after being beaten and tortured by police in India. The pair were arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions.

The incident occurred in India’s Tamil Nadu state. Jayarad and his son, J. Fenix, were arrested on June 19 after keeping their phone business open beyond the hours of the COVID-19 restrictions. The two Christians were part of the “nadar” caste, considered among the disadvantaged castes by law in India.

The murder of the two Christians has created a public outcry in India. Many traders in Tamil Nadu have staged public demonstrations in protest.

Such violence from those who should defend citizens is unacceptable,” Card. Oswald Gracias, President of the Indian Bishops’ Conference (CBCI), told Asia News. “Justice must run its course and punish the guilty.

Four police officers, including two deputy inspectors, have been suspended after the Tamil Nadu government opened an investigation into the incident. Also, SI Raghuganesh has been suspended after acting on behalf of his caste and creating a conflict between the Hindu and Christian communities.

Father Nithiya, former Secretary of the CBCI’s National Commission for Justice and Peace, told Asia News, “Our social ethics, individual ethics, the way we treat people, the Indian legal system, everything is now in question.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Christian Man Shot for Living in a “Muslim Neighborhood” in Pakistan Dies

    07/01/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to local reports, Nadeem Joseph, a Christian from the TV Colony of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khybar Pakhtunkhawa province, died yesterday as a result of gunshot wounds he received on June 4. Twenty-six days ago, Joseph and his family were attacked by Muslim neighbors because they purchased ... More

    Christian Father and Son Murder by Police in India Sparks Public Protests

    07/02/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Asia News, two Christians died after being beaten and tortured by police in India. The pair were arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions. The incident occurred in India’s Tamil Nadu state. Jayarad and his son, J. Fenix, were arrested on June 19 after keeping their phone business open ... More

    Seven Christian Converts Sentenced in Iran

    07/01/2020 Iran (International Christian Concern) – On June 21, seven Iranian Christians converts from the southern city of Bushehr were sentenced for “propaganda against the state.” They have 20 days to file an appeal. Habib Heydari, Pooriya Peyma, and brothers Sam and Sasan Khosravi each received custodial sentences. However, the sentence for the brothers also included ... More

    Islamist Militants Abducted Four Aid Workers in Northeast Nigeria

    07/01/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Four aid workers and a private security worker have been abducted by Islamist militants in northeast Nigeria. In a video seen on Monday by Reuters, the hostages identified themselves and said they each worked for different organizations. With just their heads and shoulders showing against leafy plants outdoors, they ... More

    Incidents of Christian Persecution Spike as India Emerges from Lockdown

    As India gradually emerges from its national lockdown, International Christian Concern (ICC) has documented a sudden spike in attacks on Christians across the country. More

Top stories

    Christian Man Shot for Living in a “Muslim Neighborhood” in Pakistan Dies
    07/01/2020 Pakistan (Internati... more
    Christian Father and Son Murder by Police in India Sparks Public Protests
    07/02/2020 India (Internationa... more
    Seven Christian Converts Sentenced in Iran
    07/01/2020 Iran (International... more

icc video
“ISIS is the evangelist. I am the baptizer.” more
The Terror Factory and the Deep Secret of Suffering more
The Underground Church in North Korea more

facebook feed