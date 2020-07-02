Christian Father and Son Murder by Police in India Sparks Public Protests

07/02/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Asia News, two Christians died after being beaten and tortured by police in India. The pair were arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions.

The incident occurred in India’s Tamil Nadu state. Jayarad and his son, J. Fenix, were arrested on June 19 after keeping their phone business open beyond the hours of the COVID-19 restrictions. The two Christians were part of the “nadar” caste, considered among the disadvantaged castes by law in India.

The murder of the two Christians has created a public outcry in India. Many traders in Tamil Nadu have staged public demonstrations in protest.

“Such violence from those who should defend citizens is unacceptable,” Card. Oswald Gracias, President of the Indian Bishops’ Conference (CBCI), told Asia News. “Justice must run its course and punish the guilty.”

Four police officers, including two deputy inspectors, have been suspended after the Tamil Nadu government opened an investigation into the incident. Also, SI Raghuganesh has been suspended after acting on behalf of his caste and creating a conflict between the Hindu and Christian communities.

Father Nithiya, former Secretary of the CBCI’s National Commission for Justice and Peace, told Asia News, “Our social ethics, individual ethics, the way we treat people, the Indian legal system, everything is now in question.”

