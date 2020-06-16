MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

Jordanian Think Tank Criticized for Referencing Bible

06/16/2020 Jordan (International Christian Concern) – A white paper published by Jordan’s Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought has come under criticism for its use of Biblical references when discussing the history of Jerusalem. The Institute is headed by the personal envoy and special advisor to Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

The paper is specifically discussing the role of Hashemite custodianship of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem. The paper quotes passages from the Bible, including several from Genesis, Exodus, Joshua, Judges, and Ezekiel, amongst others.

Critics, including a former Palestinian ambassador, have argued that the use of Biblical texts in such a document should not be pursued and that these texts are sometimes contradicted by archaeology. Others say that religious texts should be left out of the conversation of Jerusalem, given its turbulent religious history between both Christians and Muslims. Still others say that this is part of the build up to an effort of changing the status quo in Jerusalem, specifically in regards to the contested Dome of the Rock.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org. 

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Jordanian Think Tank Criticized for Referencing Bible

    06/16/2020 Jordan (International Christian Concern) – A white paper published by Jordan’s Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought has come under criticism for its use of Biblical references when discussing the history of Jerusalem. The Institute is headed by the personal envoy and special advisor to Jordan’s King Abdullah II. The paper is specifically discussing ... More

    Lebanese Armenians Singled Out in Protests

     06/15/2020 Lebanon (International Christian Concern) – Over the past few days, Lebanon’s Armenian community have come under attack from supporters of Turkey and Erdogan. This began when Armenian TV show host Nishan Der-Haroutunian received an offensive message while on the air. Der-Haroutunian responded by calling out the "insidious" history of the Ottomans and Turkey’s President ... More

    Church in India Set on Fire by Suspected Radical Hindu Nationalist

    06/15/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – On June 12, 2020, an independent church in the state of Tamil Nadu, southern India, was set on fire on Friday night by unknown aggressors. The fire brought down the entire roof, affected the building structure, furniture, speaker boxes, and amplifier, causing damages estimated around US $2,700. While the ... More

    Christian Family in Pakistan Shot for Purchasing House in “Muslim Neighborhood”

    06/09/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – On June 4, 2020, Nadeem Joseph and his family were attacked by Muslim neighbors after moving into the TV Colony of Peshawar, the capital of the Khybar Pakhtunkhawa province in Pakistan. Joseph and his mother-in-law were shot by Salman Khan and his sons. Khan reportedly attacked Joseph and his family ... More

    250 Crosses Removed from Churches in Anhui since January 2020

    06/16/2020 China (International Christian Concern) – Between January and April 2020, over 250 state-approved churches in the Anhui province had their crosses forcefully taken down. These actions are part of China’s plan to ensure stability; authorities are to take down all Christian symbols according to religious regulations. These regulations do not specifically target Christian symbols ... More

Top stories

    Jordanian Think Tank Criticized for Referencing Bible
    06/16/2020 Jordan (Internation... more
    Lebanese Armenians Singled Out in Protests
     06/15/2020 Lebanon (Internati... more
    A man leans against the wall of a church that was rebuilt after being destroyed by Hindu nationalists during the 2008 Kandhamal riots. Kandhamal, Odisha, India. 2018. Photo: John Fredricks
    Church in India Set on Fire by Suspected Radical Hindu Nationalist
    06/15/2020 India (Internationa... more

icc video
The Terror Factory and the Deep Secret of Suffering more
The Underground Church in North Korea more
COVID-19: A Disaster Facing the Persecuted | UPDATE more

facebook feed