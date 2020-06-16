Jordanian Think Tank Criticized for Referencing Bible

06/16/2020 Jordan (International Christian Concern) – A white paper published by Jordan’s Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought has come under criticism for its use of Biblical references when discussing the history of Jerusalem. The Institute is headed by the personal envoy and special advisor to Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

The paper is specifically discussing the role of Hashemite custodianship of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem. The paper quotes passages from the Bible, including several from Genesis, Exodus, Joshua, Judges, and Ezekiel, amongst others.

Critics, including a former Palestinian ambassador, have argued that the use of Biblical texts in such a document should not be pursued and that these texts are sometimes contradicted by archaeology. Others say that religious texts should be left out of the conversation of Jerusalem, given its turbulent religious history between both Christians and Muslims. Still others say that this is part of the build up to an effort of changing the status quo in Jerusalem, specifically in regards to the contested Dome of the Rock.

