ISIS Resurgence Threatens Christians

05/27/2020 Iraq (International Christian Concern) – Since Ramadan’s beginning last month, the Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for over 260 attacks across Iraq, which resulted in the death or injury of 426 people. Over the last few weeks, attacks in Syria and Egypt also increased. Fears are rising that jihadist sleeper cells view the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to weaken others, capitalizing on the disruption the disease has already caused.

The attacks in Iraq are primarily along the perimeter of governorates’ borders, not necessarily in Nineveh where most Christians lived before their displacement. However, the increase in attacks still brings fear to Christians. They are trying to rebuild their lives following displacement from ISIS.

More broadly, Christians throughout the Middle East still face a serious threat as they live out their faith. A resurgence in ISIS attacks means less freedom and more fear for those who follow Christ. Especially amidst the devastation of the coronavirus, many Christians experience difficult and sometimes life-threatening circumstances every day.

