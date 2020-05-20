MONTHLY
Report: The Voiceless Victims of Pakistan’s Blasphemy Laws

According to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom’s (USCIRF) 2018 Fact­sheet on Blasphemy, roughly one-third of the world’s nations maintain a law, or a set of laws, punishing the crime of blasphemy.

In Pakistan—one of three countries where blasphemy is punishable by death— these laws are widely abused to settle personal scores and incite religious hatred. Due to widespread reli­gious intolerance and bias, members of Pakistan’s religious minority communities are disproportionately accused and punished under the country’s blasphemy laws.

In 2018, Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, was acquitted of the blasphemy charges that had kept her on death row for nearly a decade. The lessons learned from her case, including the international advocacy critical to her acquittal, help to create a template for advocating on behalf of other religious minorities facing similar charges in Pakistan.

In this report, International Christian Concern (ICC) reviews Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and the experi­ence of religious minorities under these laws. ICC goes on to analyze the Asia Bibi case and draws out important lessons that should be applied to similar, ongoing cases.

This report then provides the profiles of 19 current cases in which Pakistani Christians sit charged with or convicted of committing blasphemy. These 19 cases need appropriate international advocacy to come to a successful conclusion. Towards this end, this report provides practical recommendations for the inter­national community which ICC has drawn from the Asia Bibi case and from years of experience working with Christian victims of blasphemy in Pakistan.

Top Stories

    Authorities in Nepal Continue to Imprison Pastor Who Prayed Against COVID-19

    05/21/2020 Nepal (International Christian Concern) – In late March, Kaski District Police in Nepal arrested Pastor Keshav Acharya, age 32, for praying against the COVID-19 virus in a video that was widely circulated on social media. Police officials used the video as evidence to claim the pastor had spread false information about the COVID-19 pandemic. On ... More

    Church and Mosque Demolition in Egypt Raises Tensions

    ICC has learned that on May 20, sectarian tensions surged in the Egyptian village of Kom Farag when the city council decided to demolish a church and mosque located next to each other. More

    Police Arrest Eight Christians Falsely Accused of Violating COVID-19 Lockdown in India

    05/20/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, eight Christians were arrested in late April after being falsely accused of holding a worship service in violation of India’s COVID-19 restrictions. However, these Christians were in fact gathered at the church to prepare aid packets for poor people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. On ... More

    Burmese Pastor with COVID-19 Appears in Court

    05/20/2020 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – ICC recently reported on Burmese pastor David Lah and three others on their potential charges with three years in jail due to defying COVID-19 large group bans and violating the disaster management law. After claiming that devout Christians were immune to contracting the virus, he contracted it himself, and ... More

    Iranian Christian Convert Given Additional Sentence at Retrial

    05/21/2020 Iran (International Christian Concern) – Following his arrest in January 2019, Iranian Anglican Church member was charged with “membership of a group hostile to the regime,” “propaganda against the state,” and “insulting Islam.” In January 2020, Ismaeil Maghrebinejad, the accused, was convicted of “insulting Islam” and sentenced to three years in prison. A trial on ... More

