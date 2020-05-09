MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

New York Times Highlights Plight of Christian Sewer Workers in Pakistan

05/09/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – Earlier this week, the New York Times highlighted the plight of Christian sewer workers in Pakistan. Following a Christian named Jamshed Eric from Karachi, the New York Times illustrated the oppression and suffering these Christians experience on a daily basis.

Due to widespread discrimination and religious intolerance, Pakistan’s Christian community is extremely overrepresented in this downcast workforce. Christians make up between 80% to 90% of the sanitation workforce, including the country’s sewer workers, street sweepers, and janitors. This percentage is an extreme overrepresentation as Pakistani Christians represent less than 2% of the country’s overall population.

As has been documented by International Christian Concern (ICC), this overrepresentation is due to discriminatory hiring practices. In many cases, job advertisements for sanitation positions, considered the lowest and filthiest, are reserved for non-Muslim applicants only. Reading between the lines, these jobs are often reserved for Christians specifically.

In addition to being relegated to the lowest and filthiest positions in the workforce, there are many other unseen abuses suffered by these Christian sanitation workers.

The government has transferred much of the management of the sanitation workforce to private contractors. These contractors do not hire sanitation workers to permanent positions but offer temporary contacts that only guarantee work for several months. Salaries are meager. Safety equipment is not provided. And to top it off, the health of the sanitation workers is not considered.

I get 15,000 rupees ($91.00) per month and work for 12 hours a day,” Perveen Bibi, a Christian sanitation worker, recently told ICC. “However, we don’t get salaries on a monthly basis. It depends on the officer’s mood. Sometimes he pays us after two months, or it may even stretch to three months plus!

If we demand our pay and safety equipment, the officer just puts it on the government’s shoulders, and he does not take responsibility for it,” Bibi continued.

As temporary employees, the sanitation workers’ contacts expire every 88 days. They are then “rehired” every three months, again on temporary contracts. For many, this cycle goes on for decades until they are too feeble to work. No retirement benefits or pensions are offered. Sanitation workers get no days off, have no weekends, no holidays, and are not even allowed to take sick leave.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Cleric in Pakistan Touts Use of COVID-19 Aid to Convert Minorities to Islam

    05/08/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – Church leaders and human rights activists in Pakistan are speaking out against a video in which an Islamic cleric claims his organization is using COVID-19 food aid to convert non-Muslims to Islam. Pakistani Christians claim this cleric and his organization are misusing the COVID-19 pandemic to abuse Pakistan’s already ... More

    Seminarian Murdered for Preaching Gospel to Captors

    05/08/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) –  Earlier this week, a Nigerian gang member who kidnapped a seminary student in January, admitted that the group killed the captive because he would not stop proclaiming the Gospel to his captors. Michael Nnadi was a Seminary Student at the Good Shepherd Seminary in Kaduna State. He was aspiring ... More

    Cross Removed in Anhui Province, House Church Damaged in Jiangxi Province

    05/10/2020 China (International Christian Concern) – Across China, the Chinese government continues its crackdown against Christianity, with ongoing raids, cross removal, and disbandment activities. According to Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness (CCFR), a state-vetted church located at Panji District in the city of Huainan, Anhui Province, had its cross removed recently. In a video shared by ... More

    Religious Rights Violations in China Worse than Reported

    05/09/2020 China (International Christian Concern) – The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) 2020 report again put China as one of the top three countries of “particular concern.” According to UCA News, Chinese Christian leaders echo that the space for religious freedom has severely shrunk in the past two decades, with the communist regime ... More

    USCIRF’s 2020 Report on International Religious Freedom Upgrades India, Includes Algeria

    One of the leading global voices on the topic of religious freedom, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) published its annual report last week. The report, used by the United States and its allies around the world to understand the state of religious freedom around the world, comes at a time when ... More

Top stories

    Cleric in Pakistan Touts Use of COVID-19 Aid to Convert Minorities to Islam
    05/08/2020 Pakistan (Internati... more
    Nigerian bush
    Seminarian Murdered for Preaching Gospel to Captors
    05/08/2020 Nigeria (Internatio... more
    Cross Removed in Anhui Province, House Church Damaged in Jiangxi Province
    05/10/2020 China (Internationa... more

icc video
The Underground Church in North Korea more
COVID-19: A Disaster Facing the Persecuted | UPDATE more
The Ripple Effect of Persecution more

facebook feed