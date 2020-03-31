MONTHLY
COVID-19 Imperils Vulnerable Pakistani Christians

03/31/2020 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Recent reports have highlighted the increased threat that Pakistan’s sanitation workers are facing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic striking the country. The dangerous and menial sanitation jobs are specifically reserved for religious minorities in the Sunni-dominated society, and Christians make up some 80-90% of the sanitation workforce. They are severely underpaid, they work in dangerous conditions, and they are rarely if ever provided with the safety equipment necessary to perform their duties.

The role of sanitation worker in Pakistan has never been a safe one, but the onset of COVID-19 puts the workers at even greater risk. Part of a society that sees them as second-class citizens, Christians in Pakistan are extremely vulnerable—reports from the ground even suggest that at least one Pakistani charity is refusing to distribute food to needy Christians.

Pakistan systematically marginalizes its Christian population politically, socially, economically, and communally. Christians are forced to live in high-density colonies where basic services are not provided and they face constant fear of persecution. Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic expanding rapidly across the world, Christians are more at risk than ever, especially in areas where access to basic care is far from guaranteed.

Now more than ever it is in the interest of Pakistan’s government to ensure that all workers have the proper equipment to do their jobs safely and contain the spread of the virus. Not acting to protect its sanitation workers, will only exacerbate the spread of the virus in Pakistan and increase the impact of the pandemic across all levels of society. The international community should pressure Pakistan in this regard and encourage it to attend to the rights of the most vulnerable in its society. U.S. diplomats should raise these concerns with their counterparts in Pakistan to ensure that Pakistani citizens of all religious convictions are protected from the growing pandemic.

Matias Perttula serves as the Advocacy Director for International Christian Concern where he leads the government relations efforts to mobilize the US government to address issues of persecution in countries where religious minorities are oppressed and the freedom of religion is in decline.

 

Top Stories

    Minorities in Pakistan Claim They Were Refused Aid Due to Their Religious Identities

    03/30/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – On Sunday, March 29, claims of a charity in Pakistan refusing to serve food aid to Christians and Hindus went viral on social media. The story brought into sharp focus the discrimination minorities in Pakistan often face due to their religious identities in the midst of crisis. News of the ... More

    Pastor in Nepal Arrested for Praying Against COVID-19 Virus

    03/29/2020 Nepal (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a Christian pastor in Nepal has been arrested for praying against the COVID-19 virus on a video that has circulated on social media. The pastor, who was taken into custody on March 23, could face up to six months in prison after being wrongly ... More

    Christians in Southern India Beaten and Detained for Giving Aid to the Poor

    03/31/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a group of Christians distributing aid to the poor in southern India were attacked by a mob of radical Hindu nationalists before being detained and abused by police. In what is becoming a common theme in India, the Christians were falsely accused of engaging ... More

    Coronavirus Does Not Stop Church Demolition, Cross Removal in China

    03/18/2020 China (International Christian Concern) – While most churches in China have canceled in-person services due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the Chinese government has not ceased its persecution against churches. A church in Guoyang County, Anhui Province saw its cross removed on March 13. A video shared by the Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness documented ... More

    A Wuhan Church Finds God’s Grace Amid Coronavirus Scare

    By Gina Goh 03/01/2020 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – The Root and Foot Christian Church (RFCC) is situated at the very center of the Coronavirus epidemic – Wuhan, China. When the outbreak happened, the church’s senior pastor decided to stay to care for his sheep, rescue the lives of unbelievers, and calm the fearful souls of Christians. In an ... More

