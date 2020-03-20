Iranian Ayatollah Makes Plea to Vatican

03/20/2020 Iran (International Christian Concern) – An Iranian Ayatollah, Sayed Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad, has written a letter to the Vatican appealing for assistance as the coronavirus spreads throughout his country. This is not the first time that Ayatollah Damad has interacted with the Vatican. The Ayatollah’s plea makes specific references to the country’s sanctions, and he says that especially as they relate to medical care, their removal is proper for those who believe in Jesus.

Meanwhile, the Ayatollahs in Iran have come under scrutiny for their reactions towards the virus. Some Iranian news sources have reported multiple incidents in Qom, Golestan, Khorasan, and Mashad where buses are transferring the clergy class away from infected populations and providing them with better medical care. Many Iranians view the clergy class as directly responsible for the virus’ spread, as they have kept airlines open with China and 600 Chinese ayatollahs are in training at al-Mustafa International University.

Iran has been unable to control the spread of the virus and lacks the basic resources needed to properly provide even the most basic medical care. Many Iranians recognize that this is a result of the bad government practices of the clergy regime; practices which are connected to their strict interpretation of Islam. It further divides the population from the ruling class. Many Iranians continue to turn to Christianity, and are at least pushing social boundaries that had before been restricted prior to the rise of the virus.

