Chinese Churches Meet Online During the Epidemic

03/10/2020 China (International Christian Concern) – The coronavirus has stirred a frightening frenzy of fear. Yet, sources say along with medical donations, Chinese citizens are donating supplies to Wuhan, including sharing the gospel. With the advanced quarantine, people are not able to meet together physically since all services in registered churches and large group gatherings across the nation have been suspended since the end of January, leading to the same symptoms of being in solitary confinement: loneliness and psychosis. Despite the inability to physically assemble, “virtual communities” go beyond walls.

Many churches turn to online platforms to pastor their congregants. Pastors and Priests have been creative in providing liturgical services and pastoral care. While online ministry does not substitute community gathering as a body of Christ, taking the Lord’s Supper online together reminds them to have faith. This is what separates them from other isolated Chinese, they are not truly alone.

Pastor R from Wenzhou told China Christian Daily that his church encouraged believers to lead their families to worship and pray at home as it had guided its congregation to establish family worship altars.

Pastor R said, “In ordinary times we hold face-to-face services. It is a new pastoring experience for the church to explore live video streaming during these special circumstances.” He added, the church now hosts three online gatherings in a week: a Sunday service, a Bible study, and a fellowship. A large percentage of his members experience family transformation through online worship for which they are grateful.

The Chinese Communist Party is focusing on containing the coronavirus and away from intensifying religious persecution. This is presenting a unique opportunity for Christians to show other Chinese the hope they have in Jesus. Pastors are caring for the congregation in a new method, one that could combat the church closures because of renewal of faith life with “online prayer rooms”, “live broadcasting”, etc. Online churches are booming amid the coronavirus quarantine, and it is opening up new ways to donate the gospel.

