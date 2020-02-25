Wave of Attacks on Christians Documented Prior to President Trump’s Visit to India

02/25/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has documented at least 12 incidents of anti-Christian violence taking place in the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s two-day state visit to India. This wave of anti-Christian violence highlights the religious intolerance and persecution growing across India.

Today concludes President Trump’s two-day state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prior to his trip to India, President Trump was asked by members of Congress and the American-Indian Christian community to prioritize religious freedom and the persecution of religious minorities while visiting India.

According to a senior administration official, religious freedom was likely to come up during President Trump’s interactions with Prime Minister Modi.

However, in the days leading up to President Trump’s visit, ICC documented at least 12 incidents of anti-Christian violence. Nine of the incidents took place in the state of Uttar Pradesh while the other three were documented in Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Since taking power in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Prime Minister Modi, has overseen a regime where religious intolerance and attacks on religious minorities have increased. Many blame this rise in intolerance and violence on the promotion of Hindu nationalism by the BJP-led government.

According to the Alliance Defending Freedom India, some 328 violent attacks on Indian Christians were documented in 2019. Will President Trump’s visit to India and his prioritization of religious freedom help curb this growing intolerance and violence?

