Boko Haram Burns Several Churches and Many Houses in Recent Attack

02/24/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – On February 21, Boko Haram attacked the mainly Christian village of Garkida in Gombi of Adamawa State. According to Save the Persecuted Christians, over 100 Boko Haram militants invaded the village on motorcycles and gun trucks. They carried AK47s and RPGs as they conducted the evening raid. The Nigerian Military had a unit stationed at this location. According to one source, they initially tried to defend the town, but were forced to retreat by the greater number of militants and their superior fire power. Another source told Morningstar News, however, that the military did nothing to try and stop this attack.

When the military abandoned the area or did not intervene, it left all of the civilians open to attack. So far no estimates have been given to the number of people killed or the number of homes destroyed. In an interview with the Cable.org, one resident said that “Garkida is currently on fire … many people have been killed and their houses covered with smoke.” This was followed by another resident who said, “People ran to hide inside the mountains while they watched their houses being burnt by the insurgents.” Other reports on Morningstar News have said that there were also a number of residents who were abducted.

These kinds of attacks have displaced millions of Nigerians from their traditional homes and land. It has left the country in complete disarray and caused a food shortage. Despite this, the Nigerian government has done little to [protect their citizens lives. They have been completely ineffective in their attempts to stop the threat of attacks and continue to lose in fights with the group. Please continue to pray for our brothers and sisters in Nigeria who suffer major attacks from different groups like Boko Haram.

