Terrorists Kill 18 People in Northern Burkina Faso

02/12/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Attacks continue to force people to flee from Northern Burkina Faso. This crisis is becoming the fastest growing in Africa. On February 1, unknown gunmen entered the town of Lamdamol and killed at least 18 people. According to Barnabus Fund, those who were killed, had been selected by the attackers for various reasons. They do not fully explain how those killed were selected, but do say that at least one Christian was among the group.

Christian Robert Milogo was a senior nurse who decided that he needed to travel to Northern Burkina Faso to help with those most affected by the terror attacks. He was then selected and killed by those who conducted this attack. There is a lot of need in this area as at least 500,000 people have been displaced due to the violence.

No group has claimed responsibility yet. This was likely conducted by one of the three or four main terror groups that were stated in Mali, but have since moved to Burkina Faso as well. These include Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara and even possibly Boko Haram. Please continue to pray for the safety of the people in Burkina Faso who are suffering heavily at the hands of these groups.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.