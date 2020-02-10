MONTHLY
Nigerian Christians March in Protest of Killings

02/10/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Last Sunday on February 3, approximately 5 million Nigerian Christians marched and protested in 28 Nigerian states. The three-mile march was led by the General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos.

The walk was the culmination of a three day fast, requested by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to raise awareness and call upon President Buhari to take action against the senseless murders of Christians that have been taking place in the past few months by Boko Haram and their affiliates. The protest was most closely linked to the death of Lawan Andimi who was the chairman for CAN in Adamawa state.

Adeboye previously had refrained from similar protests and actions but decided to lead this march. Several politicians praised him for taking action. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a member of his congregation.

