Turkey Changes Church into Mosque

Hana is a shy child, but eager to express his dreams and desire for education. His Muslim public school teachers treat him poorly. According to Hana, one of these teachers “is very hard and violent. He usually hits the students and punishes them for no reason. He supports the other kids to fight the Christian kids. I don’t understand why he does this.”

As soon as the public school day finishes, he is eager to finish his homework and attend Hope House. “I love the teacher who treats me well. She is so calm; she works in Hope House. I love the Hope House Center. My dream is to work as a lawyer. I want to help weak people.”

Children eligible for sponsorship live in the poorest of conditions, and receive regular visits from Hope House staff who provide food, medical care, mentorship, tutoring services, and spiritual discipleship.

“I don’t want my kids to live in a bubble,” said one father whose family sponsors several children. “I want them to be sincere about their life and faith, and not take it for granted. That has to start now, from a young age. I have each of my children sponsor a kid the same age from the Egypt program. We share letters every six months and write a response. It is very engaging, and it creates a lot of curiosity. It gives us the ground as a family to sit and explain more about persecution.”

