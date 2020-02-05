MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

Turkey Changes Church into Mosque

02/05/2020 Turkey (International Christian Concern) – Turkish state media has announced that the so-called restoration of the Hagia Sofia “Mosque” in Edirne will be completed this year during Ramadan, including the installation of minarets. This building was actually at one time a church that served as a residential see of the Greek Orthodox until 1923, when a forcible population exchange resulted in it being labeled as a “dead diocese.” It was one of the largest churches in Turkey. The church was damaged by an earthquake in 1965 and has since been closed.

The decision to transform the church into a mosque was made by the General Directorate of Foundations. It shows a trajectory of prolonged persecution that targets ethnic-religious minority groups. The Greek genocide from 1913-1922 essentially decimated the Orthodox population, killing and displacing hundreds of thousands. Turkey has continued to demonstrate that the community is unwelcome in their country. Following the genocide, several churches were closed and have overtime been converted into mosques. This follows an Ottoman era practice of rebranding churches as mosques in an attempt to show the so-called “sovereignty” of Islam. Turkish news regarding the completion of restoring the building fail to mention any of its Christian history.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org. 

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Turkey Changes Church into Mosque

    02/05/2020 Turkey (International Christian Concern) – Turkish state media has announced that the so-called restoration of the Hagia Sofia “Mosque” in Edirne will be completed this year during Ramadan, including the installation of minarets. This building was actually at one time a church that served as a residential see of the Greek Orthodox until 1923 ... More

    Persecuted Church in China Brings Hope Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

    A new respiratory virus with origins in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now infected 8,200 people across the world, and has claimed nearly 200 lives. More

    Evin Prison, Iran’s “Torture Factory,” Sanctioned

    Last February, International Christian Concern (ICC) requested that the United States Treasury Department issue Global Magnitsky sanctions against Iran’s Evin Prison. More

    High Court in Pakistan Rules in Favor of Underage Marriages

    02/06/2020 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – On Monday, February 3, the Sindh High Court in Karachi ruled that men in Pakistan can marry underage girls as long as they have had their first period. This ruling, which the two-member bench based on their interpretation of Sharia law, flies directly in the face of the Sindh ... More

    More Attacks Leave Dozens Dead in Burkina Faso

    02/04/2020 Burkina Faso (International Christian Concern) – There have been more attacks over the past two weeks in Burkina Faso. In what is being called the fastest growing humanitarian crisis in Africa, Burkina Faso has left hundreds killed and hundreds of thousands displaced since the beginning of 2019. These two most recent attacks took place on ... More

Top stories

    Turkey Changes Church into Mosque
    02/05/2020 Turkey (Internation... more
    Persecuted Church in China Brings Hope Amid Coronavirus Epidemic
    A new respiratory virus with o... more
    Evin Prison, Iran’s “Torture Factory,” Sanctioned
    Last February, International C... more

icc video
Another Church in Algeria Closed by Authorities more
Algerian Authorities Close Two of the Country’s Largest Churches more
Project Update: Grocery Store in Pakistan more

facebook feed