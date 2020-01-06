Boko Haram Beheads Bride and Bridal Party Members on the Way to Wedding

01/06/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – On December 26, 2019, the same day that Boko Haram’s affiliate, Islamic State West Africa Province, beheaded eleven hostages on film, they also killed 3 bridal party members who were heading to a wedding in Adamawa State. This attack killed the bride and two of her close friends who were supposed be in the wedding that would take place on December 31.

Communications Director for the Catholic Diocese of Maiduguri, Father Francis Arinse, confirmed the attack to Catholic News Service. He said that the brides name was Martha Bulus. Martha, along with two unnamed bridal party members were travelling from Maiduguri to her hometown in Northern Adamawa when the terrorists stopped their vehicle and beheaded them on the side of the road.

Father Arinse said, “They were beheaded by suspected Boko Haram insurgents at Gwoza on their way to her country home,” adding that Martha had attended his first church, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Maiduguri. Father Arinse then said that there have been increased abductions by the group recently and asked the Nigerian government for more protection to ensure that this does not continue to happen.

These attacks are likely to continue however, as ISWAP has seen a large increase in capabilities and attacks over the past year. The Nigerian government and its coalition of forces including Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, has struggled to stop or even slow down these types of incidences. Please remain in prayer for Christians throughout Nigeria who continue to lose their lives, loved ones and land.

