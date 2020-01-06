MONTHLY
MAGAZINE
Weekly
Email
Donate

Boko Haram Beheads Bride and Bridal Party Members on the Way to Wedding

01/06/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – On December 26, 2019, the same day that Boko Haram’s affiliate, Islamic State West Africa Province, beheaded eleven hostages on film, they also killed 3 bridal party members who were heading to a wedding in Adamawa State. This attack killed the bride and two of her close friends who were supposed be in the wedding that would take place on December 31.

Communications Director for the Catholic Diocese of Maiduguri, Father Francis Arinse, confirmed the attack to Catholic News Service. He said that the brides name was Martha Bulus. Martha, along with two unnamed bridal party members were travelling from Maiduguri to her hometown in Northern Adamawa when the terrorists stopped their vehicle and beheaded them on the side of the road.

Father Arinse said, “They were beheaded by suspected Boko Haram insurgents at Gwoza on their way to her country home,” adding that Martha had attended his first church, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Maiduguri. Father Arinse then said that there have been increased abductions by the group recently and asked the Nigerian government for more protection to ensure that this does not continue to happen.

These attacks are likely to continue however, as ISWAP has seen a large increase in capabilities and attacks over the past year. The Nigerian government and its coalition of forces including Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, has struggled to stop or even slow down these types of incidences. Please remain in prayer for Christians throughout Nigeria who continue to lose their lives, loved ones and land.

For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator: press@persecution.org.

ICC is on a mission to help persecuted Christians. Will you join us?

DONATE TODAY

Top Stories

    Boko Haram Beheads Bride and Bridal Party Members on the Way to Wedding

    01/06/2020 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – On December 26, 2019, the same day that Boko Haram’s affiliate, Islamic State West Africa Province, beheaded eleven hostages on film, they also killed 3 bridal party members who were heading to a wedding in Adamawa State. This attack killed the bride and two of her close friends who ... More

    Indian Pastor Charged with Illegally Practicing Medicine for Praying for Healing

    01/05/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a pastor and two other Christians in India’s Madhya Pradesh state were arrested last month after being falsely accused of illegally practicing medicine. The foundation for the outrageous charge against the trio was that the Christians engaged in prayers for healing. Pastor Mukam Kiraad’s church ... More

    Coptic Houses Set on Fire

    01/04/2020 Egypt (International Christian Concern) – Egyptian Christian houses were set on fire the evening of December 24th in Qena, according to Copts United News. The incident occurred just days before Coptic Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7th. The arson was done because the Christians had wanted to pray together in the days preceding ... More

    Iran Responds to IRGC Assassination

    If Iranian State Media is to be believed, the country is in deep mourning following the US assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani... More

    Iran Changes ID Cards

    01/09/2019 Iran (International Christian Concern) – A new change to Iran’s laws removes the option to state “other” in the religious affiliation section of their identification card applications. Identification cards are required for most basic tasks in Iran, including opening a bank account and getting a driver’s license. Iranian Christians are only legally recognized if they ... More

Top stories

    Boko Haram Beheads Bride and Bridal Party Members on the Way to Wedding
    01/06/2020 Nigeria (Internatio... more
    soldier stands near a church
    Indian Pastor Charged with Illegally Practicing Medicine for Praying for Healing
    01/05/2020 India (Internationa... more
    Coptic Houses Set on Fire
    01/04/2020 Egypt (Internationa... more

icc video
Another Church in Algeria Closed by Authorities more
Algerian Authorities Close Two of the Country’s Largest Churches more
Project Update: Grocery Store in Pakistan more

facebook feed